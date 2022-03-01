The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Ukrainian soldiers believe ‘God is helping us’ - report

"It seems like sometimes bullets are just passing us by," a soldier told a local pastor.

By ALL ISRAEL NEWS STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 20:29

Updated: MARCH 1, 2022 20:30
Ukrainian soldiers walk at Kyiv central train station (photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)
Ukrainian soldiers walk at Kyiv central train station
(photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)

Ukrainian brothers and sisters of faith are very encouraged and strengthened by the knowledge that believers around the world are praying diligently and fervently for them.

For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com

That is what an American pastor told ALL ISRAEL NEWS this week.

The pastor, who asked to remain anonymous, lived in Belarus for many years and continues to serve there. He said his Ukrainian friends strongly believe God is answering the prayers of Christians around the world on their behalf.

“And not only are they encouraged by that,” he said, “but they're getting reports from quite a number of soldiers that are saying strange things are happening.”

“They're saying, ‘we're seeing things at night that we don't normally see that save us' and 'it seems like sometimes bullets are just passing us by, instead of hitting us’ and things like this,” he said.

Those he spoke with are in shock. One congregation leader in Ukraine shared in his Sabbath message that he feels like “he is dreaming” and that “it’s not really happening.”

The leader read Psalm 26.

“When we go through these hard times, then we, you know, reap joy and something good,” said the leader, adding that they had received a prophecy back in the fall that “there was going to be a hard time coming to Ukraine.”

“And then, afterwards, it was going to be one of the best times…something like that…it’s going to be one of the best times for Ukraine. And I understood that probably meant, you know, a great move of God's spirit,” explained the pastor.

Residents of neighboring Belarus are also very much “in shock and dismayed that their territory is being used for an invasion of a friendly nation,” shared the pastor. He said believers in Belarus and in Ukraine constantly intermingle and support one another.

“They're totally in shock that their territory is being used as an invading ground,” he said, referring to his contacts in Belarus.

On Sunday he also spoke to the leader of the National Holocaust Survivors Association in Ukraine, living in Kyiv, who said for now he was okay and had enough food, but thanked him for his concern and prayers.

“And like so many Holocaust survivors… [they] are such positive spirited people, and I know that he is an optimist," the pastor said.

He added that he and his team have been serving Holocaust survivors in Belarus for 26 years and is involved with four congregations, a ministry to orphans and children battling cancer. He explained that he has a lot of friends all over Ukraine.

“We're praying and hoping that this Russian invasion of Ukraine comes to an end very quickly because this is a horrible, horrible situation causing untold amounts of suffering upon innocent men, women and children and elderly. You know, it's really a terrible situation.”



Tags christianity ukraine terror in russia prayer Ukraine crisis All Israel News
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by