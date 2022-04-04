The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

How New Testament writers viewed Old Testament prophecy 

Spring Bible & Archaeology Fest 2022

By JEFFREY STEVENS
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 07:28

Updated: APRIL 4, 2022 07:30
A facsimile of the Isaiah Scroll, one of the Dead Sea Scrolls, is displayed inside the Shrine of the Book at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem September 26, 2011. Developed in partnership with Google, the Israel Museum on Monday launched its Dead Sea Scrolls Digital Project, allowing users to explore t (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
A facsimile of the Isaiah Scroll, one of the Dead Sea Scrolls, is displayed inside the Shrine of the Book at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem September 26, 2011. Developed in partnership with Google, the Israel Museum on Monday launched its Dead Sea Scrolls Digital Project, allowing users to explore t
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

The book of Isaiah is mentioned 250 times in the New Testament, more than any other Old Testament book, according to biblical scholar Ben Witherington III.

“The Isaiah citations are used as source texts, proof texts and subtexts, echoing and alluding to Isaiah’s prophecies,” Witherington said.

Witherington, who gave a lecture over the weekend at the Spring Bible & Archaeology Fest 2022, hosted by the Biblical Archaeology Society, spoke about the prophet in the New Testament specifically, and how New Testament writers viewed Old Testament prophecy in general. 

Witherington is considered by many to be one of the world's top evangelical scholars.

He is on the doctoral faculty at St. Andrews University in Scotland and Amos Professor of New Testament for Doctoral Studies at Asbury Theological Seminary. A graduate of UNC, Chapel Hill, he received an M.Div. degree from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. from Durham University in England.

Witherington said that most of the citations are from Isaiah chapters 40 through 66, emphasizing judgment and restoration. He said that the themes used from Isaiah in the New Testament are reflective of the fact that the New Testament writers believed they were living in the eschatological age, the age of prophecy fulfillment.

“They believed Jesus was the hermeneutical key to understanding the Old Testament, especially the prophets,” he said.

“The Old Testament promises are being fulfilled in the Ecclesia, composed of both Jews and Gentiles united in Christ,” Witherington continued. “Only some of the promises are still outstanding, and they will be fulfilled when Jesus returns.” 

He said that overall, the major theme is “the fulfillment of God’s promise of salvation and the identity of Jesus as servant, messiah and Lord.”

Subthemes, he added, include the hardening of Israel, God’s righteousness, the inclusion of Gentiles, divine reconciliation and restoration, and Israel’s second chance when Jesus returns.

Where is Isaiah most mentioned in the New Testament?

Within the four Gospels, Witherington showed that Luke and Matthew cited Isaiah more than John or Mark. From the New Testament Epistles, 1 Peter, 1 Corinthians and Romans cite Isaiah the most. 

“This information is based on citations, not allusions,”  Witherington stressed.



Tags Torah jewish archeology bible Biblical archaeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by