The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Canadian u. changes name due to educator's legacy with residential schools

The new name of the university was approved unanimously on Tuesday.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 27, 2022 04:26
The head from a Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson is seen in Caledonia (photo credit: CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS)
The head from a Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson is seen in Caledonia
(photo credit: CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS)

Canada's Ryerson University has changed its name to Toronto Metropolitan University after concerns over of the institution's namesake, Egerton Ryerson, who was one of the architects of the country's residential indigenous school system.

Read related: How can church change to cease doing harm and be an agent of healing?

Ryerson, an educator and Methodist minister, was an architect of a system that had aimed to assimilate indigenous children so that they would lose their ties to their families and cultures.

The new name of the university was approved unanimously on Tuesday by the board of governors.

"Today marks the first page of a new chapter in our university's history," the institution's president, Mohamed Lachemi, said in a statement.

Canada's state-sanctioned schools forcibly separated about 150,000 indigenous children from their families, subjecting many of them to physical and sexual abuse in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide." 

The stated aim of the schools, which operated between 1831 and 1996, was to assimilate indigenous children. They were run by several Christian denominations on behalf of the government, most by the Catholic Church. 

Pope Francis meets indigenous delegations from Canada at the Vatican (Credit: VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Pope Francis meets indigenous delegations from Canada at the Vatican (Credit: VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Canada's Red River Métis indigenous people met Pope Francis on Thursday and accepted his apology for the Roman Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential schools.

Pope Francis's long-awaited apology should be followed by millions of dollars in compensation and the release of residential school records, survivors and indigenous leaders said earlier this month.

"As we start the next chapter as Toronto Metropolitan University, I want to assure everyone that our new name is not about erasing our history," the university's president said in a statement on Tuesday.



Tags canada Pope Pope Francis Catholic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.
5

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by