The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Christians celebrate Palm Sunday in Jerusalem, striving to maintain presence

"That aspect is problematic for me, that they consider Christians as guests. We are not guests. We are part of the identity of the city."

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 2, 2023 18:30
Christian students visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on a trip with Passages (photo credit: Courtesy / ALL ISRAEL NEWS)
Christian students visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on a trip with Passages
(photo credit: Courtesy / ALL ISRAEL NEWS)

Christians celebrated Palm Sunday in Jerusalem, facing an increasing struggle to maintain their status in the Holy City in the face of the expansion of Jewish settlements and repeated acts of violence.

Hundreds attended the traditional procession on the Mount of Olives with palm fronds and olive branches that celebrate the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem at the start of Holy Week.

"In Easter, we celebrate the feast of love and life. My wish to all is that love and life can determine our life more than the violence we are living," the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, said after mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead.

The past year has seen a marked increase in tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank with a tough Israeli crackdown imposed following a spate of deadly attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

Christians in Jerusalem have also complained of increasing violence in recent months, particularly since the formation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist-religious government at the start of the year, seeing it as part of a wider threat to their place in Jerusalem.

Christian worshippers attend a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) Christian worshippers attend a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Holy sites for all in Jerusalem

Israel has said it maintains the status quo of holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem, where some of the holiest sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims sit virtually side by side, but Christian leaders have voiced growing alarm.

"What we are seeing is that what we call the status quo, the balance between the different communities – Jews, Muslims, Christians – is not respected anymore," Pizzaballa told reporters in Jerusalem last week.

"That aspect is problematic for me, that they consider Christians as guests. We are not guests. We are part of the identity of the city."

He said the expansion of Jewish settlers around the Old City of Jerusalem and the Mount of Olives - both in the eastern part of the city which Israel annexed after capturing the area in a 1967 war - was increasingly squeezing the community.

"We are seeing that there is an intention to encircle the Sacred Basin – the Old City and the Mount of Olives – with settler presence," the Latin patriarch said on Friday.

But the pressure felt by the city's local Christians has done nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of foreign visitors.

According to data recorded by the Franciscan Pilgrims' Office, at least 261,353 pilgrims were expected to travel to Jerusalem this year, with visits peaking around Holy Week to numbers even higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Catholic prayers in Latin overlapped with the Arabic prayers of Coptic parishioners on the other end of the Holy Sepulchre rotunda, Miral Sedrak, a 22-year-old university student from Jerusalem, said the different Christian denominations had learned to come together.

"Sometimes it's overwhelming because every parish prays in a different area and the voices end up merging together, but it's beautiful," she said, as chants echoed in the background.

"When pilgrims come to visit, it feels like the church has soul. As Christians, our numbers are small, so when we see pilgrims, we feel part of something bigger, that we matter."



Tags Jerusalem israeli christians Christians Arab Christians
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
4

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by