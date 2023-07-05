The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Canadian Anglican Church ratifies resolution for reconciliation with Jews

An Anglican church in Canada has moved to replace a prayer calling for the conversion of Jews with a prayer calling for reconciliation with the Jewish community.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 5, 2023 08:09
St. Paul's Anglican Church (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
St. Paul's Anglican Church
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Anglican Church of Canada's General Synod celebrated a significant milestone on Friday, as it ratified a motion to remove a prayer from the "Book of Common Prayer" that called for the conversion of Jews.

The resolution, which was originally passed in 2019 with overwhelming support, sought to replace the text with a prayer focused on reconciliation with the Jewish community. At the 2023 General Synod, the resolution was officially ratified, marking a momentous occasion.

Rabbi Adam Stein of Congregation Beth Israel, speaking on behalf of the Canadian Rabbinic Caucus (CRC) and the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) on Tuesday, commended the General Synod for its decision. He expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts between the Anglican Church and Jewish organizations, stating that authentic interfaith dialogue necessitates respect and that attempts to convert one another contradict the principles of respect.

Rabbi Stein further described the removal of the prayer as a significant development in Anglican-Jewish relations, inviting Anglicans to embrace a reconciliatory approach toward the Jewish community.

The resolution, identified as A051, was proposed during the 2023 General Synod by The Rt. Rev. Bruce Myers and seconded by The Ven. Jane Humphrey. It called for the deletion of prayer number four from the "Prayers and Thanksgivings upon Several Occasions" section of the "Book of Common Prayer."

St. Paul's Anglican Church (credit: Wikimedia Commons) St. Paul's Anglican Church (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Jewish-Christian dialogue in Canada

The resolution further proposed replacing the prayer with a new one titled "For Reconciliation with the Jews." The newly approved prayer seeks forgiveness for acts of violence and prejudice committed against Jews by Christians and encourages a future of harmony and redemption. The resolution, which does not entail any financial implications, was submitted by the Governance Working Group.

The significance of this resolution can be traced back to 1992 when the General Synod decided to remove the third collect for Good Friday from the Book of Common Prayer. This prayer had asked for God's mercy on Jews, but its language and tone hindered Jewish-Christian dialogue.

The removal of the prayer acknowledged the shared covenantal promises between Christians and Jews, especially in the wake of the Holocaust. However, a similar prayer called "For the Conversion of the Jews" remained in the Book of Common Prayer, reflecting the same attitudes that had been deemed problematic.

Instead of simply eliminating the prayer, the resolution proposed its replacement with a new prayer aimed at reconciliation. The prayer, titled "For Reconciliation with the Jews," was developed in consultation with the Prayer Book Society of Canada and the Canadian Rabbinic Caucus.

It strives to convey the message of reproach found in the meditation on the cross during the Good Friday liturgy but in a style consistent with the Prayer Book's literary tradition.

To be enacted, the resolution must pass with a two-thirds majority in each Order voting at two successive sessions of the General Synod, as outlined in the Declaration of Principles. Additionally, the resolution will be shared with all diocesan and provincial synods for informational purposes.

The Anglican Church of Canada's ratification of this resolution stands as a significant step towards fostering mutual respect and understanding between the Anglican and Jewish communities. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by