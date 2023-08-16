The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion urged by ADL to condemn attacks on Christians

In the first three weeks of July alone, there had been 17 separate reported acts of discriminatory acts against Christians countrywide.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 22:34
MAYOR MOSHE LION on Jerusalem’s Jaffa Road. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MAYOR MOSHE LION on Jerusalem’s Jaffa Road.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Israeli branch of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) penned a letter on Wednesday to Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, expressing grave concerns over the mounting attacks on Christians by a minority of Jewish extremists.

Carol Nuriel, the CEO of the ADL in Israel, wrote in a letter on Wednesday that "In light of the continued attacks against Christians in Jerusalem by a minority of Jewish individuals, I am writing to convey the deep concerns of the League." She stressed the role of leaders in curbing such sentiments, stating, "As a Jewish leader, it's imperative that you condemn this anti-Christian sentiment, just as we would expect other leaders to denounce antisemitism wherever it's found."

Emphasizing the city's significance, Nuriel added, "Our collective vision is for Jerusalem to be an inclusive city... I implore you... to make it abundantly clear that there is no room for hatred against Christians in our sacred city." The letter pointed to increasing reports of daily attacks on the Christian community.

Discriminatory acts countrywide

In the first three weeks of July alone, there had been 17 separate reported acts of discriminatory acts against Christians countrywide, as reported by independent researcher and activist Yisca Harani. It included acts of spitting, verbal abuse, vandalism, and stone-throwing.

“Things are happening daily,” said Harani at the beginning of August.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023 in New York, June 5, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023 in New York, June 5, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
 

The incidents Harani recorded included a highly publicized one in which a female usher at the Western Wall plaza asked the abbot of the Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem, Nikodemus Schnabel, to remove the large cross he wore over his black robe because it was “really big and inappropriate” for this “Jewish place.”

 I. H. Mintz contributed to this report.



