Gwinnett County police have arrested five adults and one 15-year-old minor after the body of a woman was found in the trunk of a car in Georgia in the United States, the police said on Thursday.

The body of the woman was discovered when a relative of 26-year-old Eric Hyun, one of the individuals under arrest, went to collect a personal item from the car on behalf of Hyun. The family member called the police to report the body on Tuesday.

Information about the victim

It is believed that the unnamed victims traveled from South Korea to the United States to join the religious organization “Soldiers of Christ.” CNN reported that the woman is believed to be in her 20s or 30s.

Upon arriving in the US, the woman was subjected to malnourishment and beating, actions believed to have been carried out by the religious group. The fully grown woman weighed only 70 pounds when she was discovered by detectives.

Police have released an image of the basement in which the victim was believed to have been brutalized. Place believed to be the site the victim was tortured in. (credit: Gwinnet County Police/Facebook)