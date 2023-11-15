Several prominent Evangelical Christian voices rang through the National Mall on Tuesday, sharing solid messages of faith and support for the Jewish State in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas massacre.

The Evangelical Christian lineup included Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and Christians United for Israel (CUFI) founder Pastor John Hagee. The crowd was filled with CUFI board members and supporters, as well as around 700 Christian college students, who turned out with signs and loud voices for the Jewish state.

Johnson spoke alongside Republican Senator Joni Ernst and two top Democrats, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, calling the conflict between Israel and Hamas "a fight between good and evil, between light and darkness, between civilization and barbarism" – borrowing a line from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Louisiana governor, who has only been speaker for less than a month, was met with some of the day's loudest cheers when he said that demands for a ceasefire are "outrageous" and pledged America's unwavering support for Israel. Pastor John Hagee speaks at the Menachem Begin Center on March 13, 2022 (credit: screenshot)

"It is my hope that this gathering today serves as a reminder … that the United States stands proudly with Israel and the Jewish people forever," Johnson said.

Hagee spoke as part of the "Voices of Allies" section of the rally, alongside Dr. Rochelle Ford, president of Dillard University, and Anila Ali, a Pakistani-American Muslim and women's rights activist.

"I am here to deliver a message: Israel, you are not alone," Hagee bellowed. "I want you to shout loud enough for them to hear it in Jerusalem." Advertisement

He said that if "a line has to be drawn, then draw that line around Christians and Jews. We are one." He called on Christians and Jews to stand "united with one voice."

The most significant threat to Israel today

Hagee said that Israel faces the most significant danger today since its rebirth 75 years ago.

"We pray for the people of Israel and the leaders of Israel: May God give you the wisdom of Solomon, the courage of King David, and the victory of Joshua," Hagee continued, firmly asserting that the only people who should be determining how the war against Hamas should be fought are the leaders of Israel.

"After the October 7 massacre, we must all make choices: Either to choose life or to choose death. We choose peace or terror. We choose Israel or Hamas. There is no middle ground," Hagee added. "You are either with the Jewish people, or you are not."

Evangelicals have become some of Israel's most vocal supporters in recent years, especially under President Donald Trump, who was elected by a large base of Evangelical Christians and promoted Evangelical will, including moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. A 2022 Pew Research Center study found that 70% of White Evangelicals believe God gave the land that is now Israel to the Jewish people, more than twice the share of US Jews who answered a similar question in 2020. The same study found that 86% of White Evangelicals have a favorable view of Israel.

Controversy surrounding the speaker

However, Hagee's inclusion in the day's ceremony did spark some controversy, mainly by more liberal Jewish groups, who felt that he did not correctly represent their viewpoints and because of statements made many years ago, such as a statement made in 1999 that "God sent Adolf Hitler to help Jews reach the promised land."

"I am horrified that he was given this platform," posted Americans for Peace Now president Hadar Susskind on X (formerly Twitter). "His history of hateful comments should disqualify him from decent company, much less from speaking on stage."

Contrary to what I was told, Pastor John Hagee will be speaking at today's rally. I am horrified that he was given this platform. His history of hateful comments should disqualify him from decent company, much less from speaking on stage. He is not welcome and should not speak — Hadar Susskind (@HadarSusskind) November 14, 2023

In addition, the progressive J Street NGO posted on X: "A dangerous bigot like Hagee should not be welcomed anywhere in our community. Period."

We completely agree. A dangerous bigot like Hagee should not be welcomed anywhere in our community. Period. https://t.co/aytQ2AIZA3 — J Street (@jstreetdotorg) November 14, 2023

In the crowd, some 700 Christian college students from across the US made their presence heard. They were brought by Passages, a Christian organization that brings students to Israel to experience their faith's roots and build bridges with the Jewish people and Israel.

"We're called as Christians to stand for Israel and her people worldwide, beginning, not ending, right here in our capital, Washington, DC. And from Washington, DC to New York and New York to LA, from UCLA to Georgetown and Georgetown to Harvard and the University of Illinois, and Arizona State, to Louisiana State and every campus in the United States of America," said Paul Weber, chief advancement officer for Passages, during an address to the students before joining the rally.

Since the October 7 massacre, Passages has been mobilizing to attend solidarity events across the United States. Passages participants have delivered white roses and messages of solidarity to Jewish synagogues in their hometowns, hosted prayer vigils for the hostages on college campuses, and posted on social media to help combat growing misinformation by Hamas and its supporters.