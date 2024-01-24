"Christians, not countries, stand with Israel," said Knesset Christian Allies Caucus director Josh Reinstein on Tuesday.

Speaking during the 20th-anniversary event of the organization, which was held at the Knesset, he said that "our anniversary event highlights the incredible political, diplomatic, and financial support for Israel from Bible-believing Christians, and the power of faith-based diplomacy, particularly during wartime."

The caucus held the event in the aftermath of the deadliest attack on Israeli troops since the October 7 massacre, which transpired on Monday and claimed the lives of over 20 soldiers.

Many Christians have been arriving in Israel, making generous contributions to support the country's war efforts. On the same day, Samaritan's Purse, led by Franklin Graham, made a significant contribution by donating 14 ambulances to Magen David Adom.

The history of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus

Established in 2004 by the late Knesset members Yuri Shtern and Benny Elon, when many Israelis were apprehensive of Christians, the caucus has evolved to be part of a global network comprising more than 50 caucuses and 1,500 legislators. Reinstein oversees this network as the President of the Israel Allies Foundation. MK Simcha Rothman reads Psalms at the 20th-anniversary event of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus on January 23, 2024. (credit: KNESSET CHRISTIAN ALLIES CAUCUS)

The caucus is currently chaired by MKs Yuli Edelstein (Likud) and Sharren Haskel (National Unity). It includes 18 Knesset members from five different political parties.

The 20th anniversary of the caucus

Several of the members attended Tuesday's event, including MKs Ohad Tal, Dan Illouz, Tatiana Mazarsky, Amit Halevi, Matan Kahana, Simcha Rothman and Moshe Tur-Paz, who is serving in the IDF reserves alongside his Knesset position.

"We struggle on the battlefield in Gaza, in the North, and in the battlefield of the media, but looking at this room, I know that Israel has true friends around the world," said Haskel to the large crowd of Christian leaders, friends and supporters.

Rothman recited chapter 145 of Psalms to promote relations with Christians around the world and for the elevation of the souls of those who fell in the battles in Gaza.

"The word 'Hamas' was mentioned three times, and not in vain," Rothman said. "All evil in the world is described by the word 'Hamas' in Hebrew."

Many Evangelical Christian leaders flew in from around the world for the occasion. The attendees also heard from Dr. Jurgen Buhler, President of the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem.