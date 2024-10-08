Global Evangelical leaders show unprecedented solidarity for Israel after October 7 - exclusive

Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, hosted a record-breaking solidarity event at the center in Jerusalem on Monday, commemorating the October 7, 2023, attacks.

The event, considered the largest of its kind in Israel's history, brought together Evangelical leaders representing a quarter of a billion Christians worldwide in a strong show of support for Israel.

The gathering included influential figures from two of the largest evangelical denominations: the Southern Baptist Convention and the Assemblies of God. These leaders shared messages of solidarity, condemning rising anti-Semitism and affirming their commitment to standing with Israel for the long term.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with you, not behind you," declared Mike Huckabee, 44th governor of Arkansas, former presidential candidate, ordained Southern Baptist pastor, and television host. He went on to compare the October attacks in Israel to the 9/11 tragedy in the United States, emphasizing that Evangelical Christians are committed to supporting Israel not only in the immediate aftermath but in the long term as well. Dr Mike Evans and attendees at the We are all Frinze of Zion global solidarity event, October 7, 2024. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)

Evangelical support for Israel’s future

Throughout the event, speakers delivered messages of hope and strength to the people of Israel. They expressed deep admiration for Israel's resilience and determination in the face of ongoing challenges.

"Israel is not alone," said Pastor Frank Amedia of Touch Heaven Ministries. Millions of Christians around the world are praying for you daily, standing by your side in solidarity." All of the speakers repeatedly emphasized that Israel is not only a friend to Evangelical Christians but also a family loved and cherished by millions around the globe.

A special prayer was held for the families affected by the October 7 attack, the hostages, and the soldiers defending the nation. Evangelical leaders also pledged to continue their efforts to resist anti-Semitism globally, particularly in the Middle East and beyond.

Ashley Waxman, cousin of Gaza hostage Agam Berger, hosts a panel with Shira and Moshe Shapira, whose son Aner was killed in the Nova Festival Massacre. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)

Also in attendance were relatives of hostages still currently held in Hamas captivity. Ashley Waxman, event co-host and cousin of Gaza hostage Agam Berger, held a panel where she hosted Shira and Moshe Shapira, the parents of Aner Shapira, a Nahal Brigade fighter on leave on October 7.

They described how he and about 30 others found themselves trapped in a bomb shelter under attack. Shapira heroically fended off eight grenades thrown by terrorists before he was killed.

Friends of Zion: A center for solidarity

Under the leadership of Dr. Evans, the Friends of Zion Heritage Center has become a key platform for fostering Christian support for Israel. Dr. Evans received widespread recognition during the event for organizing this unprecedented display of solidarity.

"Dr. Evans has been a true friend to Israel for over 50 years," noted Rich Wilkerson from Peacemakers Trinity Church Miami, Florida. "He has never turned away from struggle or strife. His dedication to Israel is unwavering."

The evening concluded with prayers for the peace of Jerusalem, reinforcing the strong bond between Evangelical Christians and the Jewish state. As one of the leaders stated, "Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. We will not be silent. We stand with Israel today and always."