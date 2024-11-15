‘Grinch’ pro-Palestinian protesters force cancelation of Melbourne Christmas tradition 

The Myer’s annual Christmas windows display in Bourke Street mall, which normally draws thousands of visitors, was forced to cancel its events after threats by pro-Palestinian protesters, according to international media reports.

The windows were set to be opened on Sunday, according to 7News Melbourne who described the protesters as “Grinch activists” - a reference to the Dr. Seuss character.

The protesters reportedly said they want to “inconvenience those who would rather bury their heads in the capitalist machine than focus on the war in Gaza.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Melbourne's Carols By Candlelight Christmas Eve event, 2023. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

“To ensure the wellbeing and safety of customers and team members, we will no longer hold an event on Bourke Street mall for the unveiling of our Christmas windows,” Myer said in a statement. “Myer’s Christmas windows have long symbolised joy and community, and we remain committed to providing a safe and positive experience for all visitors.”

Grinch activists say they're planning to ruin a Christmas ritual for thousands of Melbourne children. @EstelleGriepink with the details. https://t.co/5zYfOfGqUb #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/pvVqePaNJ9 — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) November 14, 2024

Police have reportedly requested that the protesters stop their actions.

The protest entitled ‘Crash the Christmas Windows’ was planned by anti-war activist Amy Settal, according to the Guardian.

“The intention was to interrupt the media spectacle and economic gain sought by Myer. The children coming to see the Myer Christmas windows were never a target because children are not a target,” she reportedly said.

Settal celebrated Myer’s decision to cancel on 3AW Radio, adding the protesters “very pleased with the outcome that Myer has decided to cancel their consumerist party” and were “more than happy for the children to enjoy the windows”.

The president of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, Nasser Mashni, said on Friday, according to the Guardian, it was "abhorrent that people are more distressed about Christmas windows than about stopping Israel's genocide and its war on Palestinian children."

Pro-Palestinian activities on Christmas

Last year, pro-Palestinian protesters rushed the stage while children were performing at Melbourne’s Carols by Candlelight annual Christmas Eve event.

In the US, hundreds of protesters turned out in Manhattan on Christmas Day, where chants of "While ur shopping, bombs are dropping" were called. Clashes were also reported between police and demonstrators.