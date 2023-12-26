Pro-Palestinian Christmas march turns violent, clashes with NYPD

Several people were arrested and police officers were injured when a pro-Palestinian march in New York turned ugly, with protesters clashing with New York Police Department (NYPD) officers.

NYC - Palestinian agitators wreck more havoc on the city, ruining Christmas. Listen carefully as one of them screams “Jew! Jew!” at NYPD.pic.twitter.com/5fRwaU9R93 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 26, 2023

Hundreds of protesters turned out in Manhattan on Christmas Day for the rally, which was marked by chants for the intifada and signs reading, "While ur shopping, bombs are dropping."

People attend a protest in solidarity with the Palestinians as police stand guard, New York, December 25, 2023 (credit: X/@mfsgottenshook/via REUTERS)

The NYPD raised its alert level to "level three," the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday, the second highest level in the NYPD, which involves the mobilization of additional resources and personnel, including armored vehicles.

Videos from the protests showed police officers clashing with protesters, and several arrests were made.