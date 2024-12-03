Anti-Israel protestors disrupt religious service at Northern Irish cathedral

Anti-Israel activists disrupted the Sunday Mass at a Northern Irish cathedral to demand that Christian leaders condemn Israel for a supposed "genocide" during its military operations against Hamas in Gaza.

As parishioners of Armagh's Saint Patrick's Cathedral were receiving communion, dozens of activists silently marched down the aisle and along the pews with signs that displayed the faces and names of Palestinian civilian casualties of the ongoing war. According to a video published by activists, several protesters stood in front of the altar with signs that proclaimed that "silence is violence," and "Jesus was a Palestinian."

The anti-Israel activists, who shared their messages on a "anti-imperialist, anti-fascist, anti-capitalist" Instagram account, contended that their protest had been well received because they had gathered a sum of charity in their "Palestinian collection.

Sympathy for Gazans

An Armagh Archdiocese spokesperson said in a Monday statement that while they were sympathetic to the plight of Gazans and all victims of war and violence, it was disappointing that the protesters disrupted the celebration of Mass.

"Disrupting the sacred liturgy in any way is upsetting and an inappropriate form of protest," said the spokesperson. Jerusalem Church (Illustrative) (credit: I. H. MINTZ)

An anti-Israel activist identified as Deidra Linda Murphy challenged those who claimed that it was not appropriate to protest at the religious site during services.

"We are a group of cross-community Christians who came here today with our placards, we had a silent and dignified procession at the end of communion, and the placards displayed our failings and what is happening in Gaza, the genocide that has unfolded for 14 months," said Murphy. "We're here to know why the Christian churches are silent."

Murphy said that while Christian churches had made strong statements about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, their failures to address the Gaza war in a similar manner was "betraying the faith of billions of people around the world."

The Archdiocese noted that Roman Catholic Church of Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin and other Irish bishops had spoken frequently and strongly about the loss of life in the Gaza war, as can be found through "a simple internet search."