Islamist capture of Aleppo leaves 25,000 Christians in uncertainty

Syrian Christians are facing a new wave of uncertainty and fear as Aleppo has fallen into the hands of Muslim rebels. On December 1, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham announced that it had taken control of most of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, following its largest operation in nearly nine years against Syrian government forces. The seizure of the city by Islamist factions left an uncertain future for approximately 25,000 Christians, including Catholics, in Syria, as reported by Le Figaro.

The swift fall of Aleppo has been a source of shock for many residents. "Now suddenly, in just two days, Aleppo has fallen into the hands of the rebels: a speed never seen in history," said Monsignor Hanna Jallouf, the Apostolic Vicar for Latin Rite Catholics in Aleppo, according to La Stampa.

Christian leaders in Aleppo are urging their communities to remain calm and cautious. The Greek Orthodox archbishop of Aleppo, Ephrem Maalouli, appealed to his parishioners to remain committed to prayer and exercise wisdom by limiting unnecessary outings, staying calm, and being patient, as reported by the Catholic News Agency. Monsignor Jallouf echoed these sentiments, stating, "We are anxious for the civilian population," according to La Stampa.

Father Lufti expressed disappointment and astonishment towards Assad'd regime. "There must be an explanation: a city of three million inhabitants, full of intelligence and police stations in front of which one was afraid even to walk, fell like this," he said, as per Avvenire.

The Christian community fears a repetition of past events, such as the exodus from Idlib in 2018. The Christians of Aleppo may be driven from their centuries-old home, but most have chosen to stay in their homes, either out of resolve or because leaving is not an option, according to Le Figaro.

Amidst the turmoil, the clergy in Aleppo, including Christian leaders, remain in the country, continuing prayers and liturgies. Father Bahjat Karakach, the Latin Church leader in Aleppo, expressed his thoughts, saying that there is no reason for panic, as reported by the Catholic News Agency. "The Church knows no more than the people do. The decision to stay or leave Aleppo is a personal choice, and no one can make it on behalf of another. We friars are staying and waiting to see how things unfold," he said.

There have been reports of bombings returning to Aleppo after eight years. Monsignor Jallouf reported, "In front of the University of Aleppo, at least thirty people lost their lives, in addition to numerous wounded," as stated in La Stampa.

Bread shortages in Aleppo have worsened, with bakery production declining and long queues for what is available, according to the Catholic News Agency. There are also fears of an escalation in violence. "We fear that the conflict will drag on further and that the number of victims will increase, with bombs and missiles coming down on us," Monsignor Jallouf said, as per La Stampa.

Don Ceder, a Dutch MP from the Christian Union party, demanded that the Dutch government take measures to protect Christians in Aleppo, a Syrian city that has fallen into the hands of Turkey-backed Islamists. The community is also grappling with the uncertainty about the intentions of the rebels. "All the people I have been able to contact tell me that, for now, the militants knock on the door and say: 'We are here for your good, we do not want to harm you,'"

However, he added, "We do not know if this is a temporary strategy to win the people's sympathy or if they have changed their attitude." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Amidst the fear and confusion, Christian leaders are striving to support their communities. "It is our duty to support them, accompany them in their sufferings, and share with them this dramatic moment," Monsignor Jallouf said, as reported by La Stampa. He expressed determination, saying, "The struggle of life, for life, goes on, and we want to face it together."

Le Figaro, The Catholic Weekly, The Catholic News Agency, La Stampa, Avvenire, and Il Foglio reported on the current situation of Christians in Allepo.