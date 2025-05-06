Before his death, Pope Francis gave Popemobile to Gaza children for medical use

Before his passing, Pope Francis expressed sympathy for the people in Gaza, developing a connection particularly with their tiny Christian community. As a result, he left his “popemobile” as a gift to children in Gaza as a medical vehicle, the Vatican said on Sunday.

Ahead of his death in April, Pope Francis directed Catholic relief organization Caritas to turn the vehicle, previously used in a 2014 visit to the West Bank, into a medical clinic used to treat Palestinian children in Gaza.

The idea was initially proposed by Peter Brune, secretary general of Caritas Sweden, and Anton Asfar, secretary general of Caritas Jerusalem. Brune emphasized the ability to use the vehicle to reach children with no access to healthcare within Gaza, noting that the enclave’s healthcare system has almost entirely collapsed.

The late Pope reacted positively, saying, "Of course, if there’s anything I can do for Gaza, the children in Gaza, please use my popemobile in whatever way you want,” Brune said, quoting the Pope in a press statement from the Vatican.

According to an announcement from the Vatican, the repurposed popemobile will have everything necessary for diagnosis, examination, and treatment, including rapid tests for infections, diagnostic instruments, vaccines, suture kits, and other life-saving supplies. The vehicle will be staffed by doctors and medics, reaching children in the most isolated corners of Gaza once humanitarian access is restored. Men preparing the popemobile for its new purpose in Gaza. (credit: CARITAS)

What is the next step for the implementation of this new crucial resource? Applying for and receiving approval from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

“We are hopeful that the Holy Spirit will enlighten the leaders and will open the gates for this great initiative from Pope Francis,” Asfar said. “This vehicle represents the love, care and closeness shown by His Holiness for the most vulnerable, which he expressed throughout the crisis,” he added.

The origins of the ‘popemobile’

The vehicle dubbed the popemobile was a Mitsubishi equipped to transport the papal leader while traveling in public on Francis’ 2014 visit to Bethlehem, the now West Bank city believed to be the birthplace of Jesus. Initially a gift from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Francis gifted the vehicle to the Franciscan order in Jerusalem, giving the associated charity group Caritas permission to modify it.

Though condemning the October 7 massacre and calling for the release of all hostages held in Gaza, Francis also frequently criticized the death toll and humanitarian crisis at hand in Gaza as a result of the IDF’s operations.

The late Pope has continually called for both sides to come to a ceasefire and has pleaded for the safety and protection of Palestinian children. During the war, he reportedly called a Gaza church almost daily to check on those seeking refuge in the facility.

According to the Vatican, the soon-to-be converted vehicle will be stocked with vaccines, medicine, and an oxygen supply, among other critical medical supplies. A doctor and driver working on the vehicle will travel through Gaza and treat sick and wounded children, which Asfar says should be completed within around 10 days.

The pope’s initial seat in the vehicle will serve as the seat for patients as they undergo medical examinations.

Israeli authorities have denied familiarity with the initiative. According to World Health Organization data, only 48% of primary healthcare facilities are functional.