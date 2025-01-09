Ramping up criticism of Israel, Pope calls situation in Gaza 'shameful'

Pope Francis on Thursday stepped up his recent criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, calling the humanitarian situation "very serious and shameful."

In a yearly address to diplomats delivered on his behalf by an aide, Francis appeared to reference deaths caused by winter cold in Gaza.

"We cannot in any way accept the bombing of civilians," the text said.

"We cannot accept that children are freezing to death because hospitals have been destroyed or a country's energy network has been hit."

The pope, 88, who was present for the address but asked an aide to read it as he is recovering from a cold, also condemned antisemitism, called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world, and expressed concern over climate change.

The comments were part of an address to Vatican-accredited envoys from some 184 countries, which is sometimes called the pope's "State of the World" speech. The Israeli ambassador to the Holy See was among those present for the event.

Francis, leader of the 1.4-billion-member Roman Catholic Church, is usually careful about taking sides in conflicts.

But he has recently been more outspoken about Israel's military campaign against Hamas and has suggested the global community should study whether the offensive constitutes a genocide.

An Israeli government minister publicly denounced the pontiff in December for that suggestion.

The pope's text said he condemns antisemitism and called the growth of antisemitic groups "a source of deep concern."

Calls for end of war in Ukraine

Francis also called for an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia, which has killed tens of thousands.

"My wish for the year 2025 is that the entire international community will work above all to end the conflict that, for almost three years now, has caused so much bloodshed," he said.

The pope also addressed conflicts in places including Sudan, Mozambique, Myanmar, and Nicaragua and reiterated his frequent calls for action to confront the impacts of global climate change, and the spread of misinformation on social media.