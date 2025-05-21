Christian Zionists in South Korea open country’s first Holocaust museum

A group of Christian Zionists in South Korea opened the country’s first Holocaust museum Monday, a project they say was driven by a local rise in antisemitism during the Israel-Hamas War.

The museum was founded by the Korea Israel Bible Institute (KIBI), a Christian organization established in 1994, in the city of Paju.

The Holocaust Museum Korea includes exhibits on the Holocaust, the development of the state of Israel, the Spanish Inquisition and the contributions of Jews to humanity and Korean history, according to Korean news outlet KMIB. It also features information about American Jewish soldiers who fought in the Korean War.

“After October 7, we witnessed a shocking rise in hatred toward Israel and the Jewish people — even here in Korea,” said Mansuk Song, the leader of KIBI, according to the Times of Israel. “It was a wake-up call for us: we must educate the public about the Jewish people, about the Holocaust, and about the real meaning of genocide. At the same time, we wanted to send a clear message of solidarity and support to the Jewish people.”

The exhibition hall features about 20 mannequins wearing Nazi concentration camp uniforms as well as a replica of a train used to transport Jews to concentration camps. The opening ceremony for the Holocaust Museum Korea. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/RAFI HARPAZ)

The opening ceremony Monday was attended by Israel’s ambassador to Korea, Rafi Harpaz.

“This museum will play a significant role in commemorating the atrocities committed against the Jewish people, educating future generations, and strengthening our commitment to stand against hatred and intolerance,” said Harpaz in a post on X.

Israel's Ambassador to Korea confronted by pro-Palestinian protesters

During his remarks, Song also referenced an incident in which Harpaz was confronted by pro-Palestinian protesters at a restaurant in Seoul in April.