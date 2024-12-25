Secret Papal escape route reopens after restoration

After extensive restoration, the Passetto di Borgo—the historic escape route used by popes to flee the Vatican during times of danger—was reopened to the public with special guided tours. The fortified passageway, which connects the Vatican with Castel Sant'Angelo, offers visitors a unique glimpse into the tumultuous history of Rome.

"The reopening of the Passetto di Borgo is the result of a great team effort that united museums, superintendency, and the municipality of Rome," said Massimo Osanna, the General Director of Museums, according to ANSA. "It returns a historical place that tells very important pieces of the city of Rome. A place that invites discovery and knowledge, proposing a dialogue between history, culture, and urban landscape."

The restoration, which began in 2018, included safety measures, a new lighting system, and the installation of two hidden elevators to improve accessibility. The project cost nearly two million euros and aimed to recover the importance of the Passetto in Rome's history.

The Passetto di Borgo, also known as the Vatican Corridor, was built in 1277 by Pope Nicholas III on walls originally erected by Pope Leo IV from 847 to 851 to protect the Vatican from the Saracens. Throughout the centuries, it served as a military lookout and an escape route, ensuring safe passage for popes in times of crisis.

One of the most notable events involving the Passetto occurred during the Sack of Rome in 1527, when Pope Clement VII used the passage to escape the imperial troops of Emperor Charles V, covering the 800 meters to the safety of Castel Sant'Angelo. Only 42 of the 189 Swiss Guards survived the attack on May 6, 1527, sacrificing themselves to protect the pope.

Castel Sant'Angelo, once considered the safest of all papal fortresses, was built on the tomb of the Roman Emperor Hadrian. Over time, it became a refuge for popes during sieges and attacks. The fortress and the Passetto di Borgo were strengthened by popes, notably Pope Alexander VI Borgia, who added towers and reinforcements to transform the corridor into a covered passage.

Visitors can now traverse the Passetto di Borgo through special guided tours, which are mandatory due to the characteristics of the monument. The tour starts at the Torre del Mascherino on Piazza della Città Leonina, practically behind St. Peter's Square. The passage alternates between two levels: the upper level offers a panoramic walk with breathtaking views of the city, while the lower level is a covered secret corridor that allowed popes to move safely.

Upon arriving at Bastione San Marco, visitors will find an area set up with works and objects that narrate the historical events related to the Passetto di Borgo and Castel Sant'Angelo. A multimedia installation offers additional insights for an immersive experience, according to Il Manifesto.

"The Passetto di Borgo allows for a flight of over seven hundred meters above the titanic arches that blend with the labyrinth of the walls of Borgo Sant'Angelo," reported Il Messaggero. The narrowest point of the covered corridor reaches seventy-five centimeters in width, adding to the sense of mystery and intrigue.

In modern times, the Passetto di Borgo captured the imagination of many, including bestselling author Dan Brown. The passageway features prominently in his novel "Angels & Demons," where it is employed by both villains and heroes. "Before writing 'Angels & Demons,' Dan Brown enjoyed a guided tour of the entire monumental complex of the Passetto, exploring it meter by meter," according to Il Messaggero.

The restoration efforts also focused on making the Passetto accessible to visitors with mobility challenges. Starting in January, a new elevator installed at Torre del Mascherino will allow accessible visits for visitors with motor difficulties, reported Artribune.

"The enhancement works of the Passetto di Borgo were carried out with funds from the Regional Secretariat of Lazio for almost two million euros," noted ANSA. Further works for static consolidation near Porta Angelica are planned, ensuring the preservation of this historical monument for future generations.

Daniela Porro, Special Superintendent of Rome, expressed happiness at the inauguration of the Passetto di Borgo. "We feel truly happy to return to Rome a fundamental piece of its ancient and recent history," she said, according to Il Manifesto.

Visitors can enjoy the beauty of Bernini's colonnade seen from above and the majesty of St. Peter's dome, so close that it seems almost possible to touch it with a finger. "Step by step, visitors enter the life of the Borgo, among balconies, rooftops, and curious residents peeking out at the new passage," reported ANSA.

Tours can be booked, and the total duration of the guided tour is one hour. The cost is 16 euros for the Passetto di Borgo only, 26 euros with entry to Castel Sant'Angelo, and 28 euros for the evening tour, as per Artribune. From spring, packages and activities dedicated to schools will be available, with educational paths designed for younger visitors.

The Passetto di Borgo stands as a testament to Rome's layered history, bearing witness to centuries of turmoil, resilience, and architectural ingenuity. Its reopening offers both locals and tourists an opportunity to step back in time and walk in the footsteps of popes, soldiers, and historical figures who shaped the city's destiny.

"The Passetto was imagined to be impervious, hidden, and almost inaccessible, serving as a crucial escape route for popes during emergencies," wrote Il Manifesto. Its historical significance and architectural beauty make it a must-visit destination for those seeking to immerse themselves in Rome's rich heritage.

From the San Marco Bastion, visitors will see a cannonball from the 16th century, the sculpted head of Pope Paul IV Carafa re-emerged from the Tiber, and a sculptural group depicting the solemn meeting between Pope Eugene IV and Emperor Sigismund in the presence of the Castellano, custodian of Castel Sant'Angelo, according to ANSA.