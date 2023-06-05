Israel will invest NIS 5 billion in east Jerusalem - Meir Porush

The Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Ministry is working on a plan to invest NIS five billion in east Jerusalem, Minister Meir Porush (UTJ) announced in his speech at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on Monday.

The plan is expected to soon be approved by the cabinet, Porush added.

Porush explained that even though he is closer to the right side of the political divide, he believes that as part of his public service, which he noted is over 40 years long already, he aims to serve all the residents of the city.

Porush then stressed the importance of Jerusalem as a city of peace and unity, calling it "a microcosm of the whole of Israel. We have Jews and Arabs, Christians and others, most of the time, most of the people in Jerusalem live in peace and unity."

Jerusalem is not a political issue

"This conference reminds us that Jerusalem is not a political issue and not an Israeli issue. Jerusalem is the story of all of us," Porush added.

Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Haredi minister also talked about Jerusalem's unique importance, saying "I came here to talk about Jerusalem. Jerusalem is not just another city in Israel or in the world. I am sure that in this hall it is a consensus. Everyone looks on Jerusalem and wants to know all the time, what is going on in Jerusalem."

"Jerusalem, the most important city for the Jewish people, was destroyed over a fight between brothers," Porush warned while talking about the current situation in Israel. "When I see what is happening today in Israel, I'm very worried. People say words that shouldn't be said and people do things that shouldn't be done. We need to talk more with everyone."

"I'm asking you, our friends around the world pass on the real history of Jerusalem," Porush said as he ended his speech.