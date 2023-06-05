The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Conferences

Israel will invest NIS 5 billion in east Jerusalem - Meir Porush

The Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition minister stated that he aims to serve all the residents of Jerusalem and stressed the importance of Jerusalem as a city of peace.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 19:43
Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Ministry is working on a plan to invest NIS five billion in east Jerusalem,  Minister Meir Porush (UTJ) announced in his speech at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on Monday.

The plan is expected to soon be approved by the cabinet, Porush added.

Porush explained that even though he is closer to the right side of the political divide, he believes that as part of his public service, which he noted is over 40 years long already, he aims to serve all the residents of the city.

Porush then stressed the importance of Jerusalem as a city of peace and unity, calling it "a microcosm of the whole of Israel. We have Jews and Arabs, Christians and others, most of the time, most of the people in Jerusalem live in peace and unity."

Jerusalem is not a political issue

"This conference reminds us that Jerusalem is not a political issue and not an Israeli issue. Jerusalem is the story of all of us," Porush added.

Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Haredi minister also talked about Jerusalem's unique importance, saying "I came here to talk about Jerusalem. Jerusalem is not just another city in Israel or in the world. I am sure that in this hall it is a consensus. Everyone looks on Jerusalem and wants to know all the time, what is going on in Jerusalem."

"Jerusalem is not just another city in Israel or in the world."

Meir Porush

"Jerusalem, the most important city for the Jewish people, was destroyed over a fight between brothers," Porush warned while talking about the current situation in Israel. "When I see what is happening today in Israel, I'm very worried. People say words that shouldn't be said and people do things that shouldn't be done. We need to talk more with everyone."

"I'm asking you, our friends around the world pass on the real history of Jerusalem," Porush said as he ended his speech.



Tags East Jerusalem Haredi Peace meir porush Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by