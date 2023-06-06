The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
'We have one Jewish state. One' - Jewish Agency's Mark Wilf

Wilf told Conference attendees that The Jewish Agency can quickly respond to the challenges and needs of Jewish communities around the world

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 21:01
Mark Wilf, Chairman of the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency for Israel, is seen addressing The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, on June 5, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Addressing The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Monday, Mark Wilf, Chairman of the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency for Israel, said that while there are many complicated stories in Israel, one thing is quite simple.

“We have one Jewish state. One. To have even one is a privilege of which my grandparents and parents could only dream.  And no matter what complexities we face, we must do all we can to make sure there remains a refuge for Jews from Ukraine, Ethiopia or wherever else they might be.”

Wilf said that he was honored to march in the Israel Day Parade in New York, together with the Chairman of The Jewish Agency Maj.-Gen. Doron Almog and the Agency’s Shlichim and Shinshinim, Israeli emissaries who work in day schools, Hebrew schools, synagogues and other Jewish institutions to bring  Israel to life for communities across North America and overseas.

“Their work is always vital,” said Wilf. “But when I consider the challenges we face today, it has perhaps never been more important.” He praised their efforts and pointed out they make children feel connected to Israel, putting their lives on hold to do so.

“In Israel’s 75th year, we are doubling down on our core mission to ensure that every single  Jew feels a deep connection to Israel and to each other.”

Mark Wilf

Wilf: Jewish Agency can respond to challenges facing Jewish communities

Wilf told Conference attendees that The Jewish Agency, as the largest global Jewish organization with a presence on the ground in over sixty-five countries worldwide, can quickly respond to the challenges and needs of Jewish communities around the world and plays a pivotal role in bringing Jewish people and Jewish life together.  

MARK WILF (credit: JEWISH AGENCY) MARK WILF (credit: JEWISH AGENCY)

