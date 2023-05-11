The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

111 Ethiopian olim, influencers arrive in Israel in Jewish Agency flight

Since 2020, over 2,250 immigrants have immigrated from Ethiopia to Israel through Operation Zur Israel.

By EMILY GOLDEN
Published: MAY 11, 2023 14:48
Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Doron Almog and Mark Wilf, chairman of the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency with new olim from Ethiopia at Ben Gurion Airport (photo credit: MAXIM DINSHTEIN)
Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Doron Almog and Mark Wilf, chairman of the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency with new olim from Ethiopia at Ben Gurion Airport
(photo credit: MAXIM DINSHTEIN)

111 Ethiopian Jews who sought refuge in Israel made aliyah on Tuesday in a flight organized by the Jewish Agency for Israel.

They came to Israel accompanied by Jewish Agency Board of Governors chairman Mark Wilf, alongside various dignitaries and influencers. They were greeted upon landing by Jewish Agency chairman Doron Almog.

“Touching down in Israel with a flight of new olim from Ethiopia is a breathtaking moment that reminds us how lucky we are to have the State of Israel as a homeland and safe haven," Wilf said.

"Bringing these olim to start a new life in Israel embodies the Jewish Agency’s dedication to our historic role as an unwavering advocate for the Jewish people, wherever they may be." 

The new olim will be sent to one of 17 Jewish Agency-run absorption centers for Ethiopians where they will be provided subsidized housing that caters to their specific cultural needs. They will also receive financial support and guidance, Hebrew language education, and preparation for the Israeli employment market and education system. 

Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Doron Almog and Mark Wilf, chairman of the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency with new olim from Ethiopia at Ben Gurion Airport (credit: MAXIM DINSHTEIN) Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Doron Almog and Mark Wilf, chairman of the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency with new olim from Ethiopia at Ben Gurion Airport (credit: MAXIM DINSHTEIN)

Operation Zur Israel in full flow

A continuation of Operation Zur Israel, initially launched in December 2020, aims to eventually reunite 3,000 Ethiopians with their families in Israel. The Jewish Agency is preparing Ethiopian immigrants for Aliyah in coordination with government ministries as the Aliyah and Integration, Interior, Foreign and Health ministries. 

“The arrival of each plane of Olim is a historic moment for the Jewish people," Almog said. "The Jewish Agency is working to enable each of the Olim an easier integration into Israeli society and allow them to reach their full potential.

"We embrace the new olim from Ethiopia who have finally made it home to Israel and welcome the new citizens of Israel with love,” he added.

"We embrace the new olim from Ethiopia who have finally made it home to Israel and welcome the new citizens of Israel with love"

Jewish Agency chairman Doron Almo

Director of the Partnership2Gether, Pnina Agenyahu, and Regional Director of the Northeast region, Sigal Kanotopsky, immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia making Tuesday’s delegation extremely meaningful for various Jewish Agency senior staff members. 

Overall, over 2,250 immigrants have immigrated from Ethiopia to Israel through Operation Zur Israel.



Tags Israel aliyah ethiopia olim Ethiopian-Israeli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by