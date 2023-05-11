111 Ethiopian olim, influencers arrive in Israel in Jewish Agency flight

111 Ethiopian Jews who sought refuge in Israel made aliyah on Tuesday in a flight organized by the Jewish Agency for Israel.

They came to Israel accompanied by Jewish Agency Board of Governors chairman Mark Wilf, alongside various dignitaries and influencers. They were greeted upon landing by Jewish Agency chairman Doron Almog.

“Touching down in Israel with a flight of new olim from Ethiopia is a breathtaking moment that reminds us how lucky we are to have the State of Israel as a homeland and safe haven," Wilf said.

"Bringing these olim to start a new life in Israel embodies the Jewish Agency’s dedication to our historic role as an unwavering advocate for the Jewish people, wherever they may be."

The new olim will be sent to one of 17 Jewish Agency-run absorption centers for Ethiopians where they will be provided subsidized housing that caters to their specific cultural needs. They will also receive financial support and guidance, Hebrew language education, and preparation for the Israeli employment market and education system.

Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Doron Almog and Mark Wilf, chairman of the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency with new olim from Ethiopia at Ben Gurion Airport (credit: MAXIM DINSHTEIN)

Operation Zur Israel in full flow

A continuation of Operation Zur Israel, initially launched in December 2020, aims to eventually reunite 3,000 Ethiopians with their families in Israel. The Jewish Agency is preparing Ethiopian immigrants for Aliyah in coordination with government ministries as the Aliyah and Integration, Interior, Foreign and Health ministries.

“The arrival of each plane of Olim is a historic moment for the Jewish people," Almog said. "The Jewish Agency is working to enable each of the Olim an easier integration into Israeli society and allow them to reach their full potential.

"We embrace the new olim from Ethiopia who have finally made it home to Israel and welcome the new citizens of Israel with love,” he added.

Director of the Partnership2Gether, Pnina Agenyahu, and Regional Director of the Northeast region, Sigal Kanotopsky, immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia making Tuesday’s delegation extremely meaningful for various Jewish Agency senior staff members.

Overall, over 2,250 immigrants have immigrated from Ethiopia to Israel through Operation Zur Israel.