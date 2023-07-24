The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Conferences

'Post' announces 50 Most Influential Jews inaugural event

Conference to take place on October 9 in Tel Aviv

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2023 08:21
50 Most Influential Jews 2023 (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST STAFF)
50 Most Influential Jews 2023
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST STAFF)

The Jerusalem Post announced the launch of its 50 Most Influential Jews event to take place on October 9, 2023.

The event will highlight this year's winners in the stunning Carlton Hotel immediately following the Sukkot and Simchat Torah holidays.

The 50 Most Influential Jews list is released on Rosh Hashanah. However, even before then, the Post will complete the list and invite the winners. The leading English-language media out let aims to host as many of this year's winners as possible for a VIP networking reception, red-carpet interviews and an awards ceremony. A handful of recipients will speak from the podium.

Who will make the list?

In 2020, the list included the Jewish scientists pursuing a COVID vaccine to end the pandemic that was rampaging through the world: Tal Zaks, Shmuel Shapira & Alexander Ginsburg. 

In 2021, it was topped by two Israeli political leaders who managed to take down Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu: Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid. 

In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky was recognized for leading his country in the fight for freedom. 

Who will be on the list this year?

The Post is offering our readers a chance to weigh in. Click here to recommend someone to be on the list. 

The 50 Most Influential Jews magazine is the Post's most-read publication of the year because it includes Jewish individuals who impact the world — people who are making the world a better place and inspire everyone else to do the same. Typically, the list includes international leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, scientists, rabbis, artists, athletes and many more.

It also helps fulfill the Post's mission of being a gateway between Israel and the Jews of the world

Tickets go on sale on August 1. Visit www.jpost.com/50Jews23-event to get your seat.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
3

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by