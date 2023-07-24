'Post' announces 50 Most Influential Jews inaugural event

The Jerusalem Post announced the launch of its 50 Most Influential Jews event to take place on October 9, 2023.

The event will highlight this year's winners in the stunning Carlton Hotel immediately following the Sukkot and Simchat Torah holidays.

The 50 Most Influential Jews list is released on Rosh Hashanah. However, even before then, the Post will complete the list and invite the winners. The leading English-language media out let aims to host as many of this year's winners as possible for a VIP networking reception, red-carpet interviews and an awards ceremony. A handful of recipients will speak from the podium.

Who will make the list?

In 2020, the list included the Jewish scientists pursuing a COVID vaccine to end the pandemic that was rampaging through the world: Tal Zaks, Shmuel Shapira & Alexander Ginsburg.

In 2021, it was topped by two Israeli political leaders who managed to take down Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu: Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky was recognized for leading his country in the fight for freedom.

Who will be on the list this year?

The Post is offering our readers a chance to weigh in. Click here to recommend someone to be on the list.

The 50 Most Influential Jews magazine is the Post's most-read publication of the year because it includes Jewish individuals who impact the world — people who are making the world a better place and inspire everyone else to do the same. Typically, the list includes international leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, scientists, rabbis, artists, athletes and many more.

It also helps fulfill the Post's mission of being a gateway between Israel and the Jews of the world.

Tickets go on sale on August 1. Visit www.jpost.com/50Jews23-event to get your seat.