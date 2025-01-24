The Thai vermouth by Kab Kem and more weekend drink recommendations

When food and alcohol experts collaborate, the results are often exceptional. Such is the case here, where winemaker Eyal Drori teamed up with Kab Kem, the Thai bar-restaurant, to create a wonderful vermouth after a long partnership. The result is rich with local and Thai botanicals.

The vermouth is based on Muscat Alexandroni grapes sourced from a 45-year-old vineyard, blended with desert wormwood, kaffir lime, jasmine blossoms, betel leaves, holy basil leaves, fresh black pepper, and galangal. They also added pandan leaf syrup, a common ingredient in Thailand.

The result is a fantastic vermouth that speaks both Thai and Hebrew in a single sip. It's highly complex, aromatic, pairs excellently with spicy food, and lingers on the palate throughout the meal. Currently, it’s available at Kab Kem, either neat or in cocktails. Rumor has it there may soon be an option to purchase it. In short, a great excuse to visit Kab Kem again.

Weekend Sparkling Wine: Raziel Winery, NV Sparkling Wine

While sparkling wines are often associated with New Year's Eve celebrations, they can be enjoyed year-round. At Raziel Winery, founded by Eli Ben Zaken of Castel Winery, two sparkling wines—rosé and white—are crafted, and I am particularly fond of them.

The white sparkling wine is made entirely from Chardonnay grapes harvested over several vintages. It ferments in 600-liter French oak barrels, ages for six months, and undergoes secondary fermentation in the bottle using the traditional Champagne method.

This dry wine has a medium body, citrusy aromas reminiscent of orange pastries you'll want to snack on all day, high refreshing acidity, and delicate effervescence. It’s the perfect sparkling wine to accompany food.

Price: NIS 269

Weekend Outing: Hanagid 12, Jerusalem

Less than a year ago, the renowned Jerusalem restaurant Mona launched a wine garden bar, which has already gathered a loyal following.

The wine garden, located in the restaurant's courtyard, offers a selection of wines from wineries worldwide, with unique twists and a snack menu designed to complement the drinks: croquettes, cheeseburgers, perfect fries, corned beef toast, and more—all in a casual, cool, and breezy Jerusalem atmosphere.

From 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM, you’ll receive a complimentary aperitivo plate with any wine bottle purchase. Another advantage: it’s open on Saturdays.

Where: Hanagid 12, Jerusalem

To reserve seats:

WhatsApp: 054-9895943