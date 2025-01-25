Aminach Medic to supply equipment to hospitals and health funds in Israel

Aminach Medic, the leading brand in Israel for sleep solutions and medical and rehabilitative technologies, has won tenders and procurement orders from hospitals such as Sheba, Hadassah, Soroka, and Assuta, as well as from Clalit, Maccabi, Leumit, and Meuhedet health funds, in addition to assisted living networks including Palace, Beit Balev, Ad 120, and others.

As part of the tenders and procurement agreements, Aminach Medic will supply medical equipment, beds, mattresses, cushions, and more, designed for rehabilitation and nursing needs, to support individuals undergoing rehabilitation or those with disabilities, enabling them to function independently and safely.

The equipment to be supplied includes electric adjustable beds, orthopedic mattresses, unique lift chairs, orthopedic cushions tailored for wheelchairs, and additional assistive accessories that enhance functionality. All items are equipped with advanced systems integrating innovative technology, designed to provide optimal support for patients, reduce pressure, and improve the rehabilitation and care experience. The products were selected for their compliance with high international standards and their suitability for the unique needs of Israel's healthcare institutions.

The selection of Aminach Medic in these tenders represents a significant vote of confidence in the Israeli brand, renowned for the quality of its products and its commitment to health and quality of life. The agreements include the supply of equipment to public and private hospitals, health funds nationwide, and assisted living networks across the country. Aminach Medic (credit: PR)

According to Ronen Bar-Shalom, CEO of Aminach: "The past year has presented us with challenges and a significant increase in demand for Aminach Medic products. We are proud to continue providing critical solutions, particularly during this time, especially for our security forces, and to be a significant part of Israel's healthcare and rehabilitation system. The equipment we provide demonstrates our commitment and the added value we bring to the healthcare system. Our products improve the quality of life for both patients and caregivers, and we will continue to lead the field with advanced and innovative solutions."