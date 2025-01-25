The ambassador from Japan visits: A new campaign for footballer Neta Lavi

For years, footballers have enjoyed flirting with the world of fashion in general and with Puma in particular. Big names from the football world, including Neymar, Jack Grealish, Xavi Simons, and Memphis Depay, shine as ambassadors of the trendy sports brand. Now, the local version is being launched with footballer Neta Lavi, who came to Israel for a vacation and participated in a new fashion production for Puma's winter 2025 collection. Neta Lavi for Puma (credit: Factory 54)

The 28-year-old Israeli footballer currently plays for Gamba Osaka in the Japanese league and simultaneously represents the Israeli national team. Lavi, who previously served as captain of Maccabi Haifa, is considered one of the country's most prominent midfielders, thanks to his impressive technical skills, excellent game vision, and natural leadership qualities. His move to Japan marked a new and challenging phase in his international career, as he continues to proudly represent Israel in the national team's games. His modest character, dedication to the game, and relentless pursuit of excellence have made him a respected and beloved figure among football fans in Israel and worldwide. Neta Lavi for Puma (credit: Factory 54)

Now, during his vacation in Israel, he posed for the camera in a photoshoot held at the Japanese restaurant MenTenTen in Tel Aviv. Neta wore Puma's famous T7 tracksuit, a design launched in 1968 that revolutionized streetwear, reaching iconic status and now considered a timeless piece. The suit offers a cool retro look closely associated with Puma, updated with modern details while maintaining the classic fit.

The two tracksuits Neta wore, in black and beige, were paired with PUMA PALERMO shoes, a beloved model that grew out of the football stands of the 1970s and 1980s and connects to the TERRACE trend dominating the sneaker world today. Neta Lavi for Puma (credit: Factory 54)

Alongside the tracksuits, Neta showcased winter items from Puma's new collection. These casual-sporty pieces are considered wardrobe essentials, including a puffer jacket, hooded sweatshirts with a subtle logo, tailored trousers in classic colors like beige, navy blue, or black, a striped shirt inspired by the classic button-down shirt with a light interpretation, and a large ARCHIVE leather tote bag in brown—a classic bag for travel, the gym, or anywhere you'd want to flaunt one of the most beautiful models in Puma's accessories section this season.