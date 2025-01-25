After 15 months and a NIS 20 million investment: Travelers Hotels network returns

The Travelers Hotels Network, specializing in rural accommodations and hotels for hiking enthusiasts, will resume operations on January 30 after a 15-month closure caused by the war. Initially, the Village and Dafna hotels will reopen, followed by the network's other northern Israel locations, expected to open in March.

During the closure, the network invested approximately NIS 20 million in upgrading and renovating facilities and rooms. Key upgrades include a new villa in Dafna featuring five bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a shared living area, and a private lawn for family events. At the Village Hotel on the Jordan River, 35 new cabins have been added, offering views of Mount Hermon and the Jordan Riverbanks. Comprehensive maintenance was also carried out, including pool renovations, cabin repairs, roof replacements, and additional refurbishments. The Village Hotel (credit: Tal Finkelstein)

Bat Chen Yeshua, CEO of Travelers Hotels, remarked: "It wasn’t an easy year. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we weren’t closed for such a long period. While the northern hotels hosted security forces, we discovered the desert with our Lotan Hotel in the Arava. We feel the ongoing support of our guests and are working hard to welcome you back soon in the best way possible."

The Travelers Hotels Network operates eight hotels and rural lodging sites designed for hiking and nature enthusiasts, located from the Galilee to the Arava: Metulla, Gonen, Malkia, Gesher HaZiv, Dafna, the Village on the Jordan, Desert Lotan, and Dafna Camping. Additionally, the Agama Travelers Hotel overlooking the Sea of Galilee is under construction. The network offers personal and homely accommodations, meticulously designed rooms, rich Israeli breakfasts, guided tours, and diverse outdoor activities.