A green revolution in industry: Sano and Magen Eco Energy join forces

Sano has implemented an innovative thermo-solar system featuring Heliocol collectors, manufactured by Magen Eco Energy in Kibbutz Magen, located near the Gaza border. This system heats water used in the production of fabric softeners using solar energy. The system was designed and installed by Fidelity Energy Consulting, a company specializing in thermo-solar heating for industrial processes.

Spanning 800 square meters of solar collectors installed on the roof of Sano’s factory, the system directly heats reverse osmosis-treated water without requiring heat exchange. The investment is estimated at NIS 1.5M, with an average return on investment projected within three years (based on water heating costs). The project achieves a 68% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, previously generated from burning fossil fuels in the plant's production processes.

According to Yossi Zimnavoda, Sano’s Chief Operating Officer: “We are proud to be the first to implement Kibbutz Magen’s system. Despite the events of the past year, this proves that Israeli determination prevails. The development and promotion of solutions for a green industry continue to grow. Magen Eco Energy is advancing renewable energy through groundbreaking innovation and the Israeli sun. This green initiative is reflected in one of Sano’s leading products, Sano Maxima fabric softener, which can be found in almost every home in Israel.”

Yossi Zimnavoda, Chief Operating Officer at Sano (credit: PR)

Irit Fidel, CEO of Fidelity Energy Consulting, stated: “For thirty years, we have been building thermo-solar systems in Israel and worldwide using collectors from Kibbutz Magen. We are deeply grateful to Sano for trusting us to develop and execute this pioneering project, where their flagship product is heated primarily by the sun. This sends a powerful message of social and environmental responsibility, and I hope it will set a standard for the entire Israeli industry.”

Fidelity Energy Consulting is a boutique firm specializing in energy optimization using Israeli technologies. The company designs systems that integrate renewable energy to reduce operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with ESG targets. Its clients include municipalities, businesses, hotels, and more.

The Magen Eco Energy plant is a global leader in manufacturing solar collectors made from thermoplastic materials and has been one of Kibbutz Magen’s primary sources of income for over 50 years. Kibbutz Magen was founded in 1949 by members of the Hashomer Hatzair youth movement who immigrated from Romania. The kibbutz is situated on a high observation point overlooking the settlements of the Eshkol Regional Council and southern Gaza. Irit Fidel, CEO of Fidelity Energy Consulting (credit: PR)

On Saturday morning, October 7, the kibbutz was attacked by Hamas militants but was not breached thanks to the heroic defense by its emergency response team. On October 8, the kibbutz was evacuated to the Dead Sea area. By April 2024, over 90% of the residents had returned to their homes. Despite the circumstances, Magen Eco Energy resumed development, innovation, and production within two weeks of October 7.

Sano, a leading non-food consumer goods company in Israel, is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its operations and increasing its use of green energy. The collaboration between Sano and Magen Eco Energy succeeded over the past year despite the challenges of implementing it during a time of war. This project is another milestone in Sano’s commitment to combating climate change and protecting the environment. It will significantly impact the company’s use of fuels and greenhouse gas emissions in its production processes.