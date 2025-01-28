Switch 2 on the way: Nintendo unveils the new console

After months of rumors and anticipation, Nintendo has finally unveiled the successor to the successful Switch: the Nintendo Switch 2. In a short official video, the company provided a first look at the next-generation console, which will hit the market in 2025. The redesigned console features a larger screen, upgraded Joy-Con controllers that connect via magnets and a side connection, and hints at significant hardware improvements.

The Switch 2 promises backward compatibility with existing Switch games, allowing players to enjoy their rich game libraries on the new console. Additional details, including technical specifications, pricing, and the official release date, will be revealed at the Nintendo Direct conference on April 2, 2025.

Nintendo also announced initial hands-on events in cities worldwide, starting in April. New York and Paris will be the first to host these events, giving fans the chance to experience the new console firsthand. Additional cities in North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia will be announced later.

While the released video did not reveal many details, it did showcase several clips of a new Mario Kart game running on the Switch 2, potentially hinting at the launch of Mario Kart 9 alongside the console.

The announcement of the Switch 2 comes after years of tremendous success for the original Switch, which broke sales records and became one of the most popular consoles of all time. It remains to be seen whether the Switch 2 can replicate this success and dominate the gaming market.