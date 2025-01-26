The new deals and items for the home

The international brand De'Longhi, from Brimag, is launching a winter promotion. When purchasing one of the brand’s automatic coffee machines, customers can add a high-tech Braun juicer for just NIS 99 (regular price: NIS 499). The promotion is valid from November 13, 2025, until January 31, 2025, or while supplies last (subject to terms and conditions).

The promotion will take place at Traklin Hashmal chain stores, select electronics retailers, and authorized e-commerce websites. Spektre Eyewear (credit: PR)

Bellissima Optics Chain is currently launching the new Spektre Eyewear collection from Italy. These glasses emphasize contemporary design trends, mirroring similar aesthetics in home design. The Spektre brand embodies the motto, "When tradition meets art, unique creations are born."

The glasses highlight elegance, uniqueness, and striking design with a hint of arrogance. This year, Spektre Eyewear surprises with both optical and sunglasses models featuring a masculine, classic, and exceptionally comfortable feel, perfectly encapsulating the Italian style of modesty and elegance. The glasses are adorned with gold and steel details, catering to those seeking luxurious, handcrafted frames infused with Italian pride.

The designs offer a modern, mysterious, and refined aesthetic. The new collection pays homage to Italian art, fashion, and design. Italy has always been known as the birthplace of great artists and masterpieces, and now Spektre designers aim to give voice to this heritage. Each pair of glasses draws inspiration from every form of beauty, with an aesthetic that has always fascinated and influenced various style movements. Spektre seeks to honor Italy by offering iconic, modern frames crafted from the highest quality materials, with their unique essence reflected in every detail and, above all, proudly made in Italy.

Launch price: NIS 945 instead of NIS 1,800 per model.