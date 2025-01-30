The northern chip manufacturer expands its operations and reaches you

Milotal, the chip and frozen products manufacturer from the north, has entered the Rami Levy chain through a distribution agreement between the parties. The Rami Levy Shufersal chain, which has 56 branches, will initially market two chip products: Classic chips and American chips.

Milotal products are currently marketed in 800 points of sale, through networks such as Yohananoff, King Store, Super Barkat, Keshet Ta'amim, Merkaza, Food Warehouse Free Plus, and FreshMarket. Distribution is handled by Diplomat. They are also sold online through Wolt, Yango Deli, and other food stores.

The company's goal is to expand its retail market activity and become a leading and competitive player in the field. The factory is located in the Miluot industrial zone near the Lebanese border.

Rami Levy (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

During the war, it operated partially, but following the ceasefire, the factory resumed normal operations. The owners of Milotal have set a goal to encourage Israeli agriculture while ensuring the production process from the field to the plate. The company harvests the most suitable potato varieties for each season, ensuring that the product reaching the consumer remains tasty throughout the year.

According to Milotal's research, the average Israeli consumer consumes 35 kg of potatoes per year, 15 kg of which are chips. The consumption in the European market is double that in Israel, reaching an average of 72 kg. The peak consumption of potatoes occurs on Lag BaOmer and during the winter seasons.