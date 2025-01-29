Reached South America: The Israeli solution for digital agriculture

The Israeli ag-tech company Phytech, a leader in digital agriculture solutions, has set up branches in Peru and Chile to bring its services to farmers in Central and South America. This expansion will allow the company to offer services in new regions, including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, and Guatemala, further solidifying its position as a global leader in digital agriculture. Leading Phytech's operations in Latin America is Ilan Liewski, an ag-tech expert with 18 years of experience, based in Argentina. The move underscores the company’s commitment to empowering the agricultural community with advanced solutions for water and crop monitoring, addressing water scarcity, and adapting agriculture to climate change. Phytech works with over 1,000 growers worldwide, providing solutions for 45 million trees across 18,000 farms.

Phytech CEO Oren Kind noted: "We are thrilled to expand our precision agriculture services to Central and South American countries. Our technology was born in Israel, grew in the United States and Australia, and now we are proud to offer it to growers in Latin America—a region where irrigated agriculture is experiencing the fastest growth globally. In the era of global warming, precision irrigation has become a critical need for growers, and we aim to be part of the solution that helps them face these challenges. Our solutions not only save water but also help increase yields and enhance agricultural sustainability."

Ilan Liewski, Phytech’s Latin America market manager, stated: "Phytech's end-to-end solutions provide growers with groundbreaking technology and excellent service, enabling them to implement sustainable agriculture and improve their efficiency."

Phytech, which employs approximately 200 people, half of whom are based in Kfar Saba, has developed a mobile-friendly platform that integrates predictive algorithms and data analysis tools for crops. A sensor attached to each tree in an orchard or plant stem in field crops continuously monitors the plant’s "thirst" for water and fertilizer, combining it with supporting environmental data. This platform delivers real-time precise irrigation and fertilization recommendations. IoT devices provide end-to-end visibility for water tanks, pumps, filters, and valves, detecting issues in real-time, enabling predictive maintenance, and facilitating swift responses to any problems. Without these "eyes" in the fields, farmers must rely on manual checks of these critical functions, often discovering issues only after they have caused damage.