An Israeli invention that transformed bathrooms and conquered Amazon

Achva is introducing a new traditional raw tahini made using a brining method. It boasts a smooth and velvety texture, made from 100% natural sesame seeds, gluten-free, and rich in calcium, dietary fiber, and protein. Certified kosher (parve) under the supervision of the Badatz Edah HaCharedit.

Recommended Price: NIS 11-14 for a 500-gram package. The raw tahini series by Achva (credit: Yael Han)

The Dr. Or brand introduces the Deep Hydration series, which includes five professional products for treating dry to very dry skin: A night hydration mask, therapeutic body cream, body butter, day cream, and night cream. Developed by dermatologists, the series contains unique ingredients like red algae extract and Natriance Self-Hydrate to maintain skin moisture and protection. Additionally, the brand offers a SUN & GLOW lip balm with SPF 50+ for dry lips.

Recommended Price: NIS 59.90–149.90. Doctor Or (credit: PR)

Dermatonics, a British brand specializing in natural skincare for hands and feet, is now available in Israel through E.A. Marketing. Recommended by podiatrists and dermatologists, the products contain unique natural ingredients such as Manuka honey, colloidal oatmeal, and urea. Initially available online, the range will later expand to pharmacies and retail chains.

Recommended Price: NIS 69.90–149. Dermatonics (credit: EYAL KEREN)

Yves Saint Laurent introduces the YSL LOVESHINE lipstick, a new formula combining care with intense color. Enriched with figs from the Ourika Gardens and six unique oils, it provides long-lasting hydration and shine. Available in 12 shades, it combines an intense gloss with a luxurious finish. Available at Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, April, and select perfumeries.

Recommended Price: NIS 169. YSL LOVESHINE lipstick (credit: PR abroad)

Yehiam Delicacies introduces Milano Salami, a fermented and dry-cured beef sausage in Italian style. Made from 100% premium beef, it is seasoned with a characteristic spice blend, protein-rich (26% per 100g), and gluten-free. Available as pre-sliced packs (125g), whole sausages (250g), and at deli counters. Kosher certified by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel.

Recommended Price: NIS 26.90–29.90. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now Milano Salami by Yehiam Delicacies (credit: Hagit Birnbaum)

Fifi Beauty, Eden Pines’ haircare brand, launches a new series for curly and wavy hair. The line includes three shampoo and conditioner sets designed for dry hair, volumizing and thickening, and deep cleansing. Enriched with natural oils like argan, olive, and jojoba, the vegan formula is made in Israel and available at Super-Pharm.

Recommended Price: NIS 29.90. Fifi shampoo and conditioner (credit: PR)

Hamashbir introduces Hyper Iris, a new fragrance from Courrèges created by artistic director Nicolas Di Felice. The scent features underground iris stems, violet leaves, and cedarwood for a gender-neutral botanical and delicate eau de parfum. Exclusively available at select Hamashbir stores and online.

Recommended Price: NIS 830. The new perfume by Courrèges (credit: Hamashbir PR)

COOK AND BAKE, together with MasterChef Allstars winner Michal Epstein, launches the ROSO GLAZE baking tools series. The collection includes high-quality baking accessories such as a set of 3 mixing bowls with silicone bases, a professional stainless steel spatula, a whisk, a silicone spatula with a wooden handle, and a tiered serving and decorating platter. The chain offers a special bundle deal at a discounted price.

Recommended Price: NIS 22–119. ROSO GLAZE by Cook and Bake (credit: TAL TERRY)

MasterChef presents TIK-TAK, a new series of quick-to-prepare noodle dishes in chicken and beef flavors. The product features an innovative lid for easy preparation in just 3 minutes. Suitable for the whole family, at home or on the go. Kosher certified by Badatz Beit Yosef.

Recommended Price: NIS 6–6.90. TIK-TAK noodles in chicken and beef flavors (credit: PR)

The Israeli company BUBL unveils a groundbreaking technological innovation—an ecological powder in recycled kraft paper sachets. The powder dissolves in toilet water, creating a foam layer that prevents splashes, neutralizes odors, disinfects, and muffles noises. Developed by Oren and Lauren Azouri, supported by Weccelerate, and endorsed by the Israel Innovation Authority, the product is available in three fragrances and meets international standards. Offered in packs of 10 to 100 sachets on the company’s website.