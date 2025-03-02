Brand news: Running on clouds and the color that’s no longer a trend

Fashion with Heritage and Entering the Frame

The Parisian luxury brand Chloé launches a feminine collection. The brand was founded in 1952 by Jewish fashion designer Gaby Aghion, who named it after her friend. Aghion was a pioneer of prêt-à-porter at a time when haute couture dominated. She introduced a relaxed and accessible luxury with light, romantic, and lively designs, redefining what femininity means.

Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, and Phoebe Philo began their careers at Chloé, leaving their personal marks. Over the years, Chloé has become synonymous with feminine fashion and effortless elegance, thanks to its iconic bags, shoes, and romantic collections loved by Jackie Kennedy, Grace Kelly, Brigitte Bardot, and others.

The appointment of Chemena Kamali as the brand's artistic director excited the fashion world. Her vision proves she is here to establish a direction that speaks to the new generation while preserving Chloé’s heritage.

Chloé’s Summer 2025 collection brings modern romance and a renewed interpretation of femininity. Inspired by the brand’s archives, Kamali revived nostalgic elements from Lagerfeld’s collections, such as the structured corsets from Spring 1977 and lace underwear from Spring 1978, creating contemporary versions for a new generation of strong and romantic women. She redefined today’s sensuality with an updated interpretation of subtle romance, blending it with a light, accessible, and modern approach. Additional inspirations included Phoebe Philo’s high-waisted jeans and Stella McCartney’s flamingo-pink swimsuits, all coming together to represent a new, modern woman. The collection embodies freedom, romance, and movement, proving that heritage can evolve for a new era where women celebrate their femininity through fashion that is both dreamy and refreshingly new.

Chloé is not the only brand entering the Factory 54 network. The Frame brand, founded in 2012 in Los Angeles, blends European influences with a West Coast vibe. Originally focused on denim, the brand now offers complete collections for both men and women, including high-quality jeans, shirts, knitwear, blazers, and accessories, all produced through sustainable processes.

Frame is known for its minimalist aesthetic and timeless design. The new collection features jeans in various cuts, stylish wardrobe pieces, and a collaboration with the iconic luxury hotel Ritz Paris. Together, they have created a capsule collection combining timeless casual and sporty pieces, including sweatshirts, jeans, T-shirts, jackets, and more. Each piece is adorned with the hotel’s elegantly designed logo, adding a touch of luxury and a connection to Paris and the hotel's iconic history. Frame (credit: PR abroad)

Running on Clouds

The brand ASICS launches the Gel-Nimbus™ 27—running shoes that offer the sensation of running on clouds. Committed to producing comfortable running shoes, ASICS introduces advanced technologies such as cloud-like cushioning and enhanced elevation—2mm of additional FF Blast™ Plus Eco cushioning, made from approximately 24% bio-based materials. This added height improves comfort without significantly increasing the shoe’s weight.

Extra padding in the midsole enhances softness and elevates the shoe’s comfort to new levels. The upper part is made of Engineered Jacquard Mesh, a lightweight, breathable material replacing the knitted upper in the previous model, ensuring cool and comfortable feet during runs.

Laura Bolgen, Senior Manager at ASICS: "We’ve made significant progress in comfort for runners. These shoes are super comfortable and designed to provide a calming running experience for both body and mind with cloud-like cushioning. Runners will enjoy an exceptional level of comfort. I believe this model offers our most comfortable running experience to date."

The women's shoes weigh 265g, and the men's 305g. The Gel-Nimbus series has gained popularity over the years, and the new model marks a significant leap in both design and performance. ASICS (credit: PR abroad)

Bold and Powerful

The nude color in fashion and beauty is no longer just a trend—it is a precise and individual statement. As proof, the global makeup brand M.A.C brings natural and radiant beauty to the forefront with an updated interpretation of the classic nude look.

Eran Kraus, CEO of M.A.C: "This is M.A.C’s most important launch of the year. It started worldwide and is now creating a buzz online as well. This is a super high-quality, trendy, and contemporary collection that delivers a message."

The collection includes lip and eye products that empower every woman to embrace her individuality and beauty. Products include a deep brown-purple lip pencil with a smooth, creamy texture, 19 new lipstick shades in matte, satin, or glossy finishes, and a six-shade nude eyeshadow palette with 25% more pigment per swipe. M.A.C (credit: PR abroad)

A Winning Team

Want glowing skin without leaving home? Hava Zingboim launches a limited edition Triple Acid Peel Kit, offering a professional treatment protocol for home use inspired by clinical facials, designed to enhance treatment results with an ultra-effective approach.

The treatment includes deep cleansing, renewal peeling, a calming glow mask, and a hydrating formula, with each step delivering visible results for skin renewal, wrinkle reduction, texture improvement, and radiance.

The products are based on the brand’s dual-depth treatment concept and contain a powerful exfoliation formula with glycolic, salicylic, and glyoxylic acids, vitamin C for skin renewal and brightening, and hyaluronic acid for hydration. Hava Zingboim (credit: PR)

Innovative Journey

Elizabeth Arden, a pioneer in the skincare field with over 120 years of expertise, continues its journey of innovation with the launch of the next generation of Retinol—Retinol + HPR Retinoid Capsules for fast skin renewal. Proven to visibly reduce wrinkles within a week.

The capsules contain an exact dose of Retinol + HPR, a next-generation retinoid that is 10 times more potent than pure retinol. They are suitable for both day and night use, for experienced users and beginners alike.

The powerful yet gentle formula firms the skin, reduces pigmentation spots and pores, and improves skin tone and texture, giving brightness, glow, and freshness from the first use. Elizabeth Arden (credit: PR abroad)

Plump and Glossy

International brand IL MAKIAGE launches a new lip product collection with its spokesperson Eden Fines.The collection includes lip pencils in four nude shades, classic lipsticks in two nude shades, and for the first time, glosses with a plumping effect in three shades: clear, wine red, and nude brown.

The collection was developed and designed over the past year in collaboration with IL MAKIAGE’s product development team and Eden Fines, incorporating Fines’ favorite shades.

Eden Fines: "With love and great excitement, I am proud to share my new makeup collection in collaboration with IL MAKIAGE. The collection was created out of a true passion for makeup and the desire to enhance the unique and natural beauty of every individual. Each shade and texture was carefully chosen so we can express ourselves just as we are—strong, radiant, and unique in every moment." IL MAKIAGE (credit: RAFI DELOYA, Shalev Ariel)

Artificial Intelligence for Hair

The artificial intelligence revolution has arrived in the world of haircare, and to the JR Duty-Free shelves, the international haircare brand The Beauty Intelligence joins, changing the game in haircare by bringing advanced technologies based on artificial intelligence.

Guy Blushinsky, CEO and co-owner of the company in Israel: "We are proud to expand the accessibility of our products and offer travelers the opportunity to enjoy quality haircare on their way abroad. Our products are the result of scientific innovation, combining artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to provide the best care for hair."

The Beauty Intelligence, a pioneer in using artificial intelligence in the beauty industry, emphasizes thorough scalp care and focuses on protecting hair from environmental damage, sun exposure, chemicals, and styling tools.

The series: Extension—for maintaining hair extensions; Bond—targeted restoration for damaged hair; Curls Care—for curly hair, providing moisture, shine, and flexibility; and Silk & Shine—providing a silky touch, shine, and smooth, glowing appearance. Each series includes: shampoo, mask, serum, and complementary styling products free of salts, SLS, and parabens. The products are cruelty-free and approved for use by the Ministry of Health. The Beauty Intelligence (credit: Amit Moser, Doron Bandera)

Waves at Touch

Touch, a leader in home cleaning and care products, launches a new series of concentrated laundry gel X2 in a compact, economical, and easy-to-use packaging.

Meni Hazan, Touch Business Development Manager: "We are excited to launch the advanced series, designed for optimal care for all types of laundry. Each gel is specially formulated for perfect results—from delicate fabrics to sportswear and work uniforms. The development combines advanced technologies to ensure perfect cleanliness and full alignment with the needs of Israeli consumers."

The series includes four fragrant types of gel: for white or colored laundry, for sportswear, for uniforms and workwear, and hypoallergenic gel for baby clothes, all containing active ingredients to remove stains, suitable for all fabric types and washing programs. The contents are sufficient for 60 washes. Touch (credit: PR)

Upgraded Bottle

International shaving brand Edge unveils a fresh look and a redesigned bottle for its flagship shaving gel product. The gel, based on advanced technology, provides a smooth, safe shaving experience without irritation, thanks to innovative formulas that create a rich, thick foam that acts as a protective layer between the skin and the razor.

In the grooming series: shower gel, facial soap, and aftershave lotion, enriched with moisture and vitamins, providing a perfect solution for sensitive skin that requires special care. Edge (credit: PR)

Sweet Ending

What happens when lemon meets chocolate? Elite from the Strauss Group expands the Para Crunch series and launches a limited edition of Para Crunch Lemon and White Chocolate—rich white chocolate, crispy biscuit, and lemon-flavored cream—a taste that is a leading trend in the culinary world.

The Splendid series expands with Caramel Milk Chocolate—an experience combining familiar chocolate quality with refreshing innovation, and the product is gluten-free.

In response to consumer requests, Milky from the Strauss Group relaunches Milky Top Lentils; in addition to lentils, Milky Top now offers indulgent topping options such as: puffed rice, cornflakes, and rolled oats.