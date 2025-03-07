Hello, Eighties: The two biggest icons of the 80s are making a comeback

The Japanese watch brand CASIO is releasing four special edition, limited-run watches in a nostalgic collaboration with the gaming giant BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., inspired by one of the most iconic and beloved games of all time—Pac-Man. With a retro design that blends the charm of the 80s with modern functionality, this watch series appeals to collectors, nostalgia enthusiasts, and anyone—young or old—who loves upgrading their style with unique accessories no one else has.

Pac-Man isn’t just a video game—it’s a cultural icon that took the world by storm. Since its launch in 1980, it became a global phenomenon, winning the hearts of millions of all ages and remaining relevant even more than 40 years later. This special collaboration has created watches that pay tribute to the game’s legacy, bringing it to life with a colorful pop-art retro design featuring character graphics and bright neon colors that transport us back to the golden age of arcade machines.

The four models include two sporty designs with silicone straps made from organic resin and two elegant designs with metallic stainless steel straps. The sporty models feature ultra-retro and playful designs: the first includes an 8-digit calculator with a nostalgic design, while the second boasts a classic look with a digital display. Among the elegant models, one has a sleek silver chrome finish with colorful game characters, exuding sophistication. The other, in black and gray with neon graphics for a retro-futuristic look, is the most advanced of the collection, equipped with a pedometer and Bluetooth technology, allowing connectivity to the Casio smartphone app and various smart functions—making it both a stylish and functional accessory.

All models come in specially designed neon packaging, enhancing their nostalgic appeal and collectible value. Price range: NIS 335–819.