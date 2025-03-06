Winners of the Ish Ha’anavim Wine Competition

The international TERRAVINO wine competition, organized by Ish Ha'anavim, ended today (Monday) marking its 20th year. This year, over 700 wines and spirits were judged, including about 389 wines from Israel, alongside competitors from 23 countries worldwide, including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the USA, Chile, Greece, Macedonia, New Zealand, Portugal, Australia, Argentina, and Russia.

The judging panel of the competition consisted of 50 leading wine experts, including five international professionals who came especially for the event. The most senior among them holds the MW (Master of Wine) title, the highest rank in the world of wine. This is the 20th year of the competition, held at the Ish Ha'anavim house, a wine museum created by Haim Gan, the organizer and founder of the competition.

Lifetime Achievement Award

During the competition, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Talya Sandovski, the winemaker at Golan Heights Winery. Haim Gan, the founder of the competition, said at the award ceremony: "Talya Sandovski is a key figure in the Israeli wine industry. Her contribution to the development and success of the industry goes beyond any measure."

Sandovski, Israel’s first female winemaker, joined Golan Heights Winery in 1986, and in 1989 became part of the winery’s winemaking team. She received her education at the University of Davis in California and has since become a central figure in the field. She is responsible for planning, timing, and producing a variety of wines at the winery, including Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. Additionally, she leads research and development, and is in charge of Golan Heights Winery’s experimental winery. Over the years, her wines have won dozens of prestigious gold medals worldwide, including the permanent gold medal for Blanc de Blancs. On the right - Yair Tubul, CEO of Kamisa Winery, and Haim Gan, founder of Ish Ha'Anavim (credit: Maxim Dinstein)

The Winning Wines

Grand Champion Israel in the competition - Jascala, Merlot Reserve 2011

Grand Champion International in the competition - Bohemia Sekt, Prestige Chardonnay Brut 2021 (Czech Republic)

In the TERRAVINO 2025 competition, 22 Israeli wines won the double gold medal – the most significant medal awarded in the competition.

The wines that received the prestigious double gold medal are: Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Amphorae Winery Makura Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Ben Haim Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon Grand Reserve Manara 2019

Ben Haim Winery, Duke Reserve 2020

Ben Haim Winery, Odysseia 2018

Dadah Winery, Cabernet Franc & Syrah 2022

Dadah Winery, Marselan Special Reserve 2017

Dadah Winery, Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2022

Galai Winery, Casa Negev 2017

Hayotser Winery, Auteur 2021

Jascala Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2016

Jascala Winery, Merlot Reserve 2011

Kadma Winery, Kadma Reserve 2019

Kamisa Winery, Alfa 60 2017

Kamisa Winery, Alfa 72 2016

Mettler Winery, Cabernet Franc 2018

Moria Winery, Media Special Reserve 2021

Moria Winery, Quartet Special Reserve 2022

Naaman Winery, Cabernet Franc 2011

Nishke Winery, Daisy 2022

Recanati Winery, Petite Syrah "Jesreel Valley" Vineyard 2018

Telem Winery, Rock & Syrah 2022

Teperberg Winery, Legacy Cabernet Franc 2019

Best Home Winery in the competition: Dadah Winery (producing between 10,000 and 100,000 bottles).

Best Boutique Winery in the competition: Kamisa Winery (producing between 100,000 and 500,000 bottles).

The Israeli spirit with the highest score: Best Spirit Kawar Craft Distillery, Arak Al Naba'a Authentic

Best Imported Wine in the competition: Laufer Select Tokaji Ice 2021 (Hungary)

Best Sparkling Wine in the competition: Bohemia Sekt, Prestige Chardonnay Brut 2021 (Czech Republic)

For the full list of winners, visit the Ish Ha'anavim website. On the right - Tali Sandovsky, winemaker at the Golan Heights Winery, and Chaim Gan, founder of Ish Ha'anavim (credit: Maxim Dinstein)

Tasting the Outstanding Wines – A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity for the Public!

Wine enthusiasts? This is your chance to taste the winning wines of the TERRAVINO 2025 competition at special events:

Open House: Tasting Israeli Gold | 2025

Come taste the finest Israeli wines that won in the competition – from large wineries to small boutique wineries, including double gold, gold, and silver winners.

Dates:

Thursday, March 6, 2025 | 17:00-23:00

Friday, March 7, 2025 | 10:00-16:00

Saturday, March 8, 2025 | 12:00-16:00

Entrance prices: NIS 150 for early purchase | NIS 200 at the door | NIS 100 for Platinum Club members

Open House: Tasting World Gold | 2025

At this event, you can taste the grand winners of the competition, including rare and prestigious wines from around the world that are not available anywhere else.

Dates:

Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 17:00-23:00

Friday, March 14, 2025 | 10:00-16:00

Entrance prices: NIS 150 for early purchase | NIS 200 at the door | NIS 100 for Platinum Club members