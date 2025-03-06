Winners of the Ish Ha’anavim Wine Competition

The international TERRAVINO wine competition, organized by Ish Ha'anavim, ended today (Monday) marking its 20th year. This year, over 700 wines and spirits were judged, including about 389 wines from Israel, alongside competitors from 23 countries worldwide, including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the USA, Chile, Greece, Macedonia, New Zealand, Portugal, Australia, Argentina, and Russia.
The judging panel of the competition consisted of 50 leading wine experts, including five international professionals who came especially for the event. The most senior among them holds the MW (Master of Wine) title, the highest rank in the world of wine. This is the 20th year of the competition, held at the Ish Ha'anavim house, a wine museum created by Haim Gan, the organizer and founder of the competition.
Lifetime Achievement Award
During the competition, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Talya Sandovski, the winemaker at Golan Heights Winery. Haim Gan, the founder of the competition, said at the award ceremony: "Talya Sandovski is a key figure in the Israeli wine industry. Her contribution to the development and success of the industry goes beyond any measure."
Sandovski, Israel’s first female winemaker, joined Golan Heights Winery in 1986, and in 1989 became part of the winery’s winemaking team. She received her education at the University of Davis in California and has since become a central figure in the field. She is responsible for planning, timing, and producing a variety of wines at the winery, including Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. Additionally, she leads research and development, and is in charge of Golan Heights Winery’s experimental winery. Over the years, her wines have won dozens of prestigious gold medals worldwide, including the permanent gold medal for Blanc de Blancs.
The Winning Wines
Grand Champion Israel in the competition - Jascala, Merlot Reserve 2011
Grand Champion International in the competition - Bohemia Sekt, Prestige Chardonnay Brut 2021 (Czech Republic)
In the TERRAVINO 2025 competition, 22 Israeli wines won the double gold medal – the most significant medal awarded in the competition.
The wines that received the prestigious double gold medal are:
- Amphorae Winery Makura Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
- Ben Haim Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon Grand Reserve Manara 2019
- Ben Haim Winery, Duke Reserve 2020
- Ben Haim Winery, Odysseia 2018
- Dadah Winery, Cabernet Franc & Syrah 2022
- Dadah Winery, Marselan Special Reserve 2017
- Dadah Winery, Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2022
- Galai Winery, Casa Negev 2017
- Hayotser Winery, Auteur 2021
- Jascala Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2016
- Jascala Winery, Merlot Reserve 2011
- Kadma Winery, Kadma Reserve 2019
- Kamisa Winery, Alfa 60 2017
- Kamisa Winery, Alfa 72 2016
- Mettler Winery, Cabernet Franc 2018
- Moria Winery, Media Special Reserve 2021
- Moria Winery, Quartet Special Reserve 2022
- Naaman Winery, Cabernet Franc 2011
- Nishke Winery, Daisy 2022
- Recanati Winery, Petite Syrah "Jesreel Valley" Vineyard 2018
- Telem Winery, Rock & Syrah 2022
- Teperberg Winery, Legacy Cabernet Franc 2019
Best Home Winery in the competition: Dadah Winery (producing between 10,000 and 100,000 bottles).
Best Boutique Winery in the competition: Kamisa Winery (producing between 100,000 and 500,000 bottles).
The Israeli spirit with the highest score: Best Spirit Kawar Craft Distillery, Arak Al Naba'a Authentic
Best Imported Wine in the competition: Laufer Select Tokaji Ice 2021 (Hungary)
Best Sparkling Wine in the competition: Bohemia Sekt, Prestige Chardonnay Brut 2021 (Czech Republic)
For the full list of winners, visit the Ish Ha'anavim website.
Tasting the Outstanding Wines – A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity for the Public!
Wine enthusiasts? This is your chance to taste the winning wines of the TERRAVINO 2025 competition at special events:
Open House: Tasting Israeli Gold | 2025
Come taste the finest Israeli wines that won in the competition – from large wineries to small boutique wineries, including double gold, gold, and silver winners.
Dates:
Thursday, March 6, 2025 | 17:00-23:00
Friday, March 7, 2025 | 10:00-16:00
Saturday, March 8, 2025 | 12:00-16:00
Entrance prices: NIS 150 for early purchase | NIS 200 at the door | NIS 100 for Platinum Club members
Open House: Tasting World Gold | 2025
At this event, you can taste the grand winners of the competition, including rare and prestigious wines from around the world that are not available anywhere else.
Dates:
Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 17:00-23:00
Friday, March 14, 2025 | 10:00-16:00
Entrance prices: NIS 150 for early purchase | NIS 200 at the door | NIS 100 for Platinum Club members