Rejoice and celebrate with quality alcohol: Ouzo infused with 15 botanical ingredients

The Scottish, the wine and alcohol division of Israco, is launching the premium version of ouzo in Israel—Ouzo Plomari Adolo, certified by Maor Kashrut and approved by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel.

Ouzo Plomari Adolo is produced in the village of Plomari—the ouzo capital of the island of Lesbos, where the best ouzo in Greece is made. The name "Adolo" refers to the purest part of the distilled ouzo—"the heart of the distillation." The production process includes triple distillation using copper stills dating back to 1911. In a process similar to gin production, the distillate is infused with botanicals in a method resembling gin making, using more than 15 botanical ingredients, including organic anise from Lisvori, salt from the Kaloni salt fields, pure water from the Sedountas River, green cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, and more. The distillation process is slow, over a low flame fueled by olive wood.

Plomari Adolo offers aromas of cinnamon, anise, chamomile, and fennel, a semi-dry taste with a full body, a smooth, round, and oily texture with a slightly sweet finish, and an alcohol content of 42%. Drink, enjoy, and don’t drive.

Price: NIS 120

Where: Tiv Taam branches, specialty stores, restaurants, and bars.