The fish brand of Sherry and Michal Ansky comes to the Negev Mall – all the details

Sherry Herring, the fish brand of Sherry and Michal Ansky, will come at the end of the month for three days at the Azrieli Negev Mall in Beersheba, offering the city's residents a different, tasty, and refreshing food experience. The Sherry Herring stall will operate from March 24 to March 26, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The new series of pretzel sandwiches from Sherry Herring is based on the brand's unique fish salads. Each sandwich in the series brings a modern twist to classic flavors and offers an exceptional taste experience – a combination of fine fish, traditional salads, and a fresh, indulgent pretzel bun. Among the new flavors you can taste:

Tunisian Pretzel, a unique recipe developed specifically for Sherry Herring, bringing the flavors of North African cuisine with original touches.

Classic American Tuna Salad Pretzel, based on a recipe learned in New York, bringing the authentic taste of the American deli.

Dutch Herring Pretzel – the iconic combination of herring fish and Norwegian schmaltz, just like the famous sandwich from Sherry Herring at the Tel Aviv port.

Norwegian Salmon Pretzel, with high-quality salmon that is cured and smoked according to an exclusive recipe.

The legendary Tuna Salad Pretzel from Sherry Herring, with the recipe that became a classic at the location.

Additionally, the stall will offer two vegetarian pretzels: Dutch Gouda Pretzel, with rich and high-quality Dutch cheese, and New York Deli-style Egg Salad Pretzel – creamy and rich egg salad, just like the famous delis of New York. Michal Ansky (credit: Yulia Tarasian)

The Sherry Herring brand was born out of a passion for traditional flavors with a contemporary twist. What started as a modest sandwich stall at the Namal Market in Tel Aviv has become one of the most recognized places for smoked and salted fish in Israel. The brand is known for using high-quality ingredients, original recipes, and a combination of tradition and innovation – all while creating an exciting and unique food experience.

Azrieli Negev Mall, March 24-26, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.