In the Midbarium Beersheba, they're already preparing for Passover

Climb like an ibex, hunt like a cheetah, ambush like a crocodile. The Midbarium in Beersheba, an experiential, educational, and challenging wildlife park—the first of its kind in Israel and the world—invites the public to enter the world of animals. Visitors to the park will encounter a vast variety of desert animals in an extraordinary and immersive way. Through innovative play facilities, visitors will experience the desert environment from the perspective of the animals. The Midbarium, the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Wildlife Park, is a one-of-a-kind space that allows for a unique interactive encounter between visitors and animals through diverse desert hiking experiences, interactive play activities, and direct engagement with the animals.

Where and When:

Location: Beersheba

Starting from April 1, 2025

Sunday–Thursday: 09:00–17:30, holiday eves and Fridays: 09:00–15:00, holidays and Saturdays: 09:00–17:00 (Entry and ticket office close two hours before park closing.)

Ages: From 2 years and up.

In honor of the pelican migration season in Israel, which takes place between March and May, come and meet the cheerful pelican trio at the Midbarium—Bibi, Bougie, and Bogi! Bibi lost his left wing, Bougie his right wing, and Bogi was injured in his legs. Their injuries were caused by severe incidents that prevented them from returning to the wild, but they were given a second chance and now live together in the oasis of the Midbarium Wildlife Park in Beersheba.

Additionally, you can meet five newborn naked mole rat pups! A colony of mole rats lives peacefully in the Midbarium, consisting of 18 adult individuals, 8 of whom arrived from a zoo in Germany: One new young queen and 7 male and female individuals. The queen has given birth to 7 pups, then 10 more, and most recently, 5 new mole rat pups!

You will also get to know the beloved meerkats, Dina and David, the winning pair. Within the meerkat pack at the Midbarium, there is a clear hierarchy. The dominant pair leads the group and gets priority in food and shelter. Despite the hierarchy, meerkats show exceptional cooperation. They help each other raise the pups, guard the burrow, and search for food. Dina and David are 8 years old (the average lifespan of meerkats is 10–12 years). Despite their advanced age, they have had 17 offspring born at the Midbarium (the most recent birth was in October). The loving pair continues to produce offspring despite their age, indicating a good and stable living environment that allows them to reproduce. Currently, there is another pair of meerkats not on display at the Midbarium, and in the future, when Dina and David are too old, they will be replaced in the exhibit to continue the lineage and breeding.