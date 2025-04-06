Will consumer prices drop? NIS 3.5B for Israel’s water revolution

The Knesset’s Economic Affairs Committee, chaired by MK David Bitan, approved today (Monday) for the second and third readings a new pricing framework for agricultural water. The plan is designed to help farmers reduce cultivation costs. At the same time, a multi-year investment program totaling approximately NIS 3.5B will be launched to develop and upgrade infrastructure in Israel’s water sector, specifically in wastewater reclamation.

The investment in wastewater infrastructure will improve the availability of reclaimed water for farmers, which is cheaper than fresh water. According to the Water Authority, this will help lower agricultural expenses. They further stated that the gradual price adjustments over several years will reduce water tariffs for consumers using Dan Region Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Tekuma region, as well as for other farmers, depending on the availability of reclaimed water. This is expected to encourage the increasing use of reclaimed water in agriculture instead of fresh water.

Israel is already a global leader in agricultural wastewater reuse, with approximately 85% of all treated wastewater being used for agriculture. The planned investments will further increase the use of this resource, which continues to grow in volume due to population increases.

As part of the plan, different consumption areas will be connected through a national wastewater conveyance system—a strategic infrastructure project that will optimize the use of treated wastewater for agriculture. This will reduce reliance on natural water sources and desalinated seawater, which are needed to meet growing demand due to population expansion. The new pipeline will link central wastewater treatment facilities to agricultural consumption areas across the country.

The Water Authority stated: "These investments align with the Water Authority's goals to maximize water sources for agriculture while implementing a tiered pricing model for fresh water. The primary objective is to encourage agricultural consumers to use reclaimed water, thereby reducing overall agricultural water costs, enhancing planning certainty in the sector, and contributing to Israel's food security."

Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen said: “The national wastewater pipeline is a historic milestone for Israel’s water sector. It will benefit farmers across Israel, particularly in peripheral regions, lower their water expenses, and help combat the high cost of living. I thank Economic Affairs Committee Chairman MK David Bitan for advancing the allocation of vital resources, as well as Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, Water Authority Director Yechezkel Lifshitz, Energy Ministry Director-General Yossi Dayan, and MK Sasson Guetta for their cooperation in supporting farmers and all Israeli citizens.”

Water Authority Director Yechezkel Lifshitz added: “The approved framework maintains a balance between agricultural and household water needs while taking a long-term view on water infrastructure planning and the necessary investments in the coming years. Implementing this plan will significantly increase the supply of reclaimed water for agriculture in the coming years while expanding investments in the water sector.”

Energy and Infrastructure Ministry Director-General Yossi Dayan concluded: “The comprehensive water framework for farmers is a historic initiative that, for the first time, establishes a long-term plan for agriculture. It will reduce dependence on fresh water and improve the stability of the water sector in the long run. This is a strategic infrastructure investment that will lower water costs for farmers, contribute to food security, and strengthen Israel’s water sector while maintaining a proper balance between household and agricultural consumption needs. Additionally, the national wastewater pipeline is a key component in enhancing the efficiency of Israel’s water sector. I commend the dedication and determination of everyone involved in advancing this important initiative for the benefit of farmers and Israel’s water economy.”