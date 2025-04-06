The brand that broke the rules: Buying for the holiday and contributing to resilience

Whisper of the Desert

Whisper of a Desert is the inspiration for the collection of the fashion network Reserved, which offers an interpretation of the bohemian girl trend, exuding romance, ease, and comfort. The romantic side is reflected in pleated skirts, blouses with ruffles, romantic dresses, flowing fabrics, floral elements, and delicate embroidery that characterize the boho style, which inspired the collection.

Jersey fabrics, denim, and cotton are prominent in wide pants, short vests, jackets, flowing dresses, and a color palette of beige, white, light brown, pastel shades like pink, blue, and mint. To complete the look, golden fashion jewelry with a shell motif, large suede carry bags, leather bags with metal elements, and more are offered. Hava Zingboim (credit: Ori Garon)

Breaking the rules

Hava Zingboim, the woman and the brand, presents an innovative announcement with the launch of the UV+ series, which provides advanced, comprehensive protection for the facial skin. The series introduces a scientific breakthrough in skin protection from sun and environmental damage. It is based on the concept that a product applied to the skin must be both healthy, active, and therapeutic simultaneously, meaning that sunscreens are part of a daily skincare routine, providing perfect protection and skin treatment.

The advanced formulas contain active ingredients designed for the skin type and condition, are lightweight and powerful, and offer SPF 50 protection against sun, air pollution, free radicals, and screen radiation (blue light). They help slow down skin aging, reduce the appearance of fine lines, increase moisture, glow, and skin elasticity, strengthen the skin's outer barrier, help reduce and prevent pigmentation spots, create an even, healthy, and radiant skin tone, and for oily skin prone to acne, regulate sebum production, accelerate the healing of spots and pimples, and soothe reddened and irritated skin.

The products have been clinically and dermatologically tested and approved by expert dermatologists and the European Association and have received the certification from the Israeli Skin Cancer Association. They meet the global standards of Clean Beauty and contain only skin- and environment-friendly ingredients, free of animal-derived materials, fragrances, parabens, or volatile silicones that clog the skin.

The series includes: Bright & Protect Mineral SPF 50 for normal-dry skin; Bright & Protect Mineral SPF 50 Demi Make Up - offers a natural coverage with a gentle makeup tone, suitable for normal-dry skin; Purify & Protect Mineral Drops SPF 50 with active antibacterial purifying ingredients that regulate and balance sebum production, suitable for normal-oily skin prone to acne; and last but not least, Silky Filter Clear SPF 50, the beloved product in a larger 80 ml package. Miami Shake (credit: PR abroad)

Sweet from Miami

Dreaming of a delightful journey to Miami? The niche fragrance brand Juliette has a gun makes your dream come true with Miami Shake, the new fragrance for women, a journey of fantasy and taste. The brand’s first gourmand fragrance speaks of freedom, passion, and uniqueness, awakening fantasies and senses, with wild and unconventional ingredients, revealing the true woman behind the perfume—she has red hair, plays hide-and-seek in her pink villa, where the rules are hers alone, glides on rollerblades, devours desserts, and enjoys whipped cream and wild strawberries as she lies on her back like a diva.

The fragrance notes are: Wild strawberries, whipped cream, ice cream cup, vanilla, musk, and ambroxan. The scent blends in perfect harmony, offering a sweet and surprising experience.

The bottle is in pastel shades of blue and pink—the colors representing Miami, conveying a message of passion and mischief, inviting women to be bold and elevate their mood. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now PAYOT (credit: PR abroad)

A tribute to the founder

For over 100 years, the Payot Paris brand has been renowned for its skincare treatments and products worldwide, accumulating knowledge and discovering 3 essential needs for skin: Wrinkles and texture, sagging, and uneven tone. Skin aging is a natural process, during which skin cells lose their ability to divide. The aging cells, called "zombie" cells, accumulate in the skin, negatively affecting its appearance.

Innovative research in the field led to the development of Payot Neo Serum, a groundbreaking product based on an extract of cyclitol from the Ginkgo Biloba tree—an ancient tree with remarkable survival abilities, which inspired the development of the unique cyclitol extract that strengthens the immune defense system and helps revive aging cells. The result is skin that regenerates twice as fast. It also contains hyaluronic acid, pro-collagen, and niacinamide. The lightweight, refreshing texture provides an immediate soft feeling, and the fragrance blends bergamot and gardenia notes, suitable for all skin types and ages. It can be combined with any other skincare products.

The bottle is designed in homage to the 1920s, paying tribute to Dr. Nadia Payot, the brand’s founder. L'Oréal Professional (credit: Ilan Margalit Studio)

On a hair's thread

Love colors? Get ready to incorporate them into your hair. Hair stylist Ilan Margalit, L'Oréal Professional ambassador, suggests combining the natural with the fresh, warm hair shades, airy haircuts, and lightweight textures.

Among the shades: Butter blonde in a creamy, warm, soft tone, with a slightly sun-kissed hair block that is less gray and cold than platinum blonde; cinnamon brown, which turns out to be popular not only in clothing, offers a deep brown with a reddish undertone, adding warmth and shine; espresso black with a natural shine and softness, moving from classic black to depth and glam; natural highlights—subtle lightening that mimics the effect of sun-exposed hair, in shades of caramel, honey, and hazelnut, using a technique that blends with the hair color; bold colors like peach pink, lavender, and pale blue, with a focus on delicate touches like colored tips, a different-toned fringe, or pastel ombre.

As for haircuts: A rounded bob, with the bob cut getting a short twist and rounded inward tips for volume; a short layered bob just at or slightly above the chin, with gentle layers for natural movement; long hair with soft layers adding movement and life—without losing length, from the cheekbones downward; a fringe curtain—a fringe parted into two sides framing the face; and the wet look in a more natural and refined version. Soltam (credit: GIL AVIRAM)

Chic Pots

In celebration of 75 years of the Soltam brand and in honor of the holiday, a new Chic series is being launched featuring cookware in cream with gold accents, modern design, advanced technology, and durability for many years—even with intense daily use.The pots are made of cast aluminum through an advanced process that ensures structural strength, even heat distribution, and energy efficiency. The smart production technology contributes to uniform and precise cooking, saving time and energy. The cookware is convenient, functional, and durable over time, suitable for daily use, slow cooking on all stove types, including induction, and even oven roasting up to 180 degrees.

The inside of the pots is coated with a 4-layer Non-Stick coating that prevents food from sticking, facilitates cleaning, and allows for healthier cooking with minimal oil, butter, or margarine. The coating is free of PFOA, cadmium, and lead, ensuring it is safe for use and environmentally friendly.

The transparent lid, made of tempered glass, features a thick silicone ring to retain heat and steam, enhancing the seal. The steam release vent allows for monitoring the cooking progress without lifting the lid. The ergonomically designed handles ensure a comfortable and safe grip. The pots come with a complimentary pair of heat-resistant silicone handles for easy transfer from the stove to the table. The series includes a variety of cookware for every recipe and 3 pot sizes with different capacities. Ahinoam Winery (credit: PR)

The Drop That Strengthens

When looking for a gift with added value, it’s worth checking out the holiday gift sets from Ahinoam Winery—a perfect blend of culinary quality, love for the land, and direct contribution to the community.

Ahinoam Winery, located in the Upper Galilee, is much more than an olive grove—it's a social-agricultural project founded by brothers Il, Rafi, and Moshe Adrai, originally from Safed. The initiative aims to preserve the land and support peripheral populations. All of the grove’s proceeds are dedicated to the Ahinoam Association, which works to promote equal opportunities and reduce social gaps among young people in Israel.

Despite security challenges, Ahinoam Winery continues to produce excellent extra virgin olive oil. For Passover, they are launching a variety of new olive oil strains, including Mazanellino, Nablusi, Koroneiki, Arbequina, and Cortina, which join the beloved Syrian variety and the unique blend Eshel-Berna, which won medals at an international competition in Italy.

For the holiday, gift sets are being launched that include premium Galilean olive oil, natural honey, and select boutique Galilean products—all kosher for Passover and shipped across the country. Every purchase is a direct contribution to the Ahinoam Association’s social activities, and comes with a postcard explaining the community contribution. SABON (credit: RONEN MENAGEN)

La Belle Époque

Looking for a pampering gift for the holiday? The SABON chain launches the Lily Palace collection, inspired by the Belle Époque, a period considered to be Europe’s 'Golden Age,' particularly in France—a time of peace, prosperity, and cultural-artistic development. At the heart of the collection is the white lily flower, ivy leaves, and musk.

Hannah Zenou, SABON’s VP of Marketing, says: “In keeping with tradition, SABON continues to innovate and refine the user experience, and this time, with the launch of a new holiday collection, reflecting the blossoming and flourishing that spring brings.”

The gift sets: The Palace of Gifting, Timeless Elegance, Patchouli Lavender Vanilla Supreme, Royal Ritual - Lily Palace Delicate Jasmine Suitcase, Green Rose Suitcase, and White Tea Suitcase. The products include bath soaps based on oils, body scrubs, body lotions, body mists, mineral bath balls, candles, scent diffusers, and fabric fresheners. Kosher for Passover (credit: OSEM STUDIO, Strauss Studio)

Kosher for Passover

Struggling to give up pasta for the holiday? Barilla Pasta is launching a series of 4 gluten-free pastas: spaghetti, fusilli, penne, and lasagna. The Barilla Passover series is made from a unique blend of white corn flour, yellow corn flour, and rice—gluten-free, with an excellent taste and a consistent texture that holds its shape after cooking. To make things easier, a kosher version of the sauces is also being launched: Pomodoro, Neapolitan, Basil, Bolognese, Tuscany, and Arrabbiata. These sauces are made with Italian tomatoes.

Osem loves to launch special editions of Bamba. This year, they are releasing a set of two illustrated Haggadot featuring Bamba’s baby, along with two pyramid-shaped Bamba bags. On Bamba’s online store, a special Passover set is available containing five Haggadot and special Bamba stickers.

The Fitness brand from Osem-Nestlé is launching a special edition of thin rice cakes coated with milk chocolate in individual packaging for Passover.

Osem-Nestlé is expanding its range of kosher-for-Passover cookies with mini cookies in chocolate and vanilla flavors—kosher for Passover (for those who eat legumes).

The culinary brand "Master Chef" is launching white panko breadcrumbs, made from matzo flour, in a Japanese style—kosher for Passover, without preservatives, joining the brand’s range of kosher products.

Strauss is launching a wide variety of gluten-free chocolate treats, including products newly marketed as kosher for Passover and gluten-free, such as: 'Molda Cow' gluten-free chocolate bars, 'Fayge' chocolate bars with cream and nougat filling, Blondie bars, milk chocolate fingers, Splendid chocolate, Molda, and Parve truffles in hazelnut and chocolate flavors.