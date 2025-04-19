„Nichts auf der Welt kommt an ihn heran“: USA enthüllen F-47-Kampfjet

Fashion Comeback

About 15 years ago, the fashion brand Lucci was a favorite among women, who flocked to its store on Shenkin Street. The years passed, the brand disappeared, and now Crazy Line is bringing it back with a rare comeback—a capsule line designed by Yifat, the designer from 15 years ago, who created the collection inspired by her friends, who also appear in the campaign.

The groups:

Everyday Casual – casual wear focused on denim in various cuts, soft woven shirts, and T-shirts.

Black & White – focused on contrast, black-and-white play, stripes, all-white or all-black looks, wide-leg pants, and flowing dresses.

Resort – a collection marking high summer in sandy and desert tones with blue accents, featuring loose, breezy, nonchalant cuts.

Fashion comeback (credit: Amir Tzuk) Scent of the Sea

Giorgio Armani unveils a new women's fragrance—My Way Ylang. This year, Armani opens a new chapter, offering a sensual and floral interpretation of the iconic My Way signature, under the motto Many Ways to Be You, emphasizing the diversity of feminine identity. The fragrance captures a vision of freedom and self-discovery and invites you to explore new horizons and express yourself uniquely.

The fragrance is floral-fruity, with notes of bergamot, ginger, orange blossom, coconut water, tuberose, white musk, Bourbon vanilla, and cedarwood. The refillable bottle allows for reuse—a further step in Armani's commitment to environmental sustainability.

As part of the Gen Z Whisperer strategy to connect with younger audiences, actress Sydney Sweeney was chosen as the campaign’s face. My Way Ylang and Acqua Di Gio Elixir (credit: PR abroad)

Armani also unveils a new fragrance—Acqua Di Gio Elixir—a bold new interpretation of the iconic scent. The fragrance takes us on a journey to the heart of the sea's power, offering new and intriguing depth that reveals nature’s force. The aquatic-sensual fragrance with impressive presence includes notes of citrus, bergamot extract, green mandarin, violet, Guatemalan patchouli, vetiver, lavender, and an animalic leather accord.

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the new face of the campaign, reflecting the deep connection between man and sea and the invigorating power of nature that connects us to ourselves.

Two-in-One

The international makeup brand Maybelline New York expands its Super Stay line with Super Stay Teddy Tint—one product with two uses: a lipstick and a liquid blush. As a lipstick, it has a matte finish and lasts up to 12 hours. As a tint, it comes in five shades ranging from cherry and pink to red. The campaign’s star is a teddy bear, proving the product is as soft as its cozy fur. Maybelline New York (credit: PR abroad)

Restorative Stick

New York skincare brand Kiehl's expands its Ultra Facial line with the launch of Ultra Facial Barrier Balm—a restorative face cream in stick form that soothes irritated, sensitive, and dry skin with a fast-absorbing formula.

The balm reduces dryness, helps restore damaged and sensitive skin, hydrates dry and flaky skin, maintains a healthy look, and supports the renewal of the skin barrier—ensuring skin stays protected and moisturized over time. It also protects against harmful external elements like wind, cold, and pollution. The formula is enriched with active ingredients that enhance moisture and strengthen the skin's structure. Kiehl's (credit: PR)

Sea Magic

Unique natural sea treasures are at the heart of Laline’s new Mineral series. The AquaBlend complex combines the natural power of three potent marine ingredients:

Golden Algae Extract from brown algae, known for properties that promote skin health, providing deep nourishment, soothing, and a lasting fresh feeling.

Dunaliella Salina Extract from microalgae typically found in salty environments like salt lakes and coastlines—enriching the skin with moisture, reviving its natural glow, and improving elasticity.

Dead Sea Water, famous for its mineral qualities, helps purify the skin, retain natural moisture, and leave it soft, healthy, and radiant.

The series offers a self-care experience blending sea magic with a musk, bergamot, marine, and cedarwood scent. The line includes body products—scrubs, shower gel, rich body cream, body lotion, hand cream, body mist, body oil, bi-phase serum, liquid salt lotion—and ambiance products—scented candles in various sizes, fragrance diffusers including an electric diffuser, and toiletry bags. Laline (credit: IDAN MALKA)

Feeling at Home

At Castro Home, Castro's home design brand, spring is celebrated with new collections of tableware and textiles combining quality and style at accessible prices.

As in fashion, here too there are inspirational themes:

Boho Chic—a collection of natural materials like straw, wood, acacia, bamboo, and linen, in black, stone, terra cotta, and brown. Items include serving dishes, mats, storage baskets, napkin rings, vases, and decorative pillows.

Lemon And Leaf—serveware and textiles with lemon illustrations and vases with leafy prints.

Mix & Match—dishes decorated with sun, bows, flowers, and hearts.

Nostalgia—a vintage-style collection in silver, gold, and white with serving pieces, serving spoons, storage baskets, trays, photo frames, candlesticks, floral-printed textiles, and flower-embellished tableware.

Classic—focused on sophisticated simplicity, with white-toned items like:

Pure White—plates and serveware for centerpieces.

Flura—porcelain inspired by the white lotus flower.

Luxury—glass serveware decorated with gold accents.

Castro Home (credit: MEIDAN MOR ALON) Intimate Underworld

Lingerie brand Intimissimi celebrates spring with an elegant, romantic, and sexy collection made of tulle, viscose, silk, embroidery, and classic lace—now replaced by 19th-century French-inspired lace with floral motifs. The colors include powder pink, light blue, bamboo green, peachy pink, black, and white. Prints include large and small florals, polka dots, leopard, and solids.

The brand launches two basic bra models:

Emma—a triangle bra with added lace at the bottom, wireless and unpadded.

Denise—a lace balconette bra with underwire.

The fashion collection features floral motifs, bows, velvet effects on tulle, modal fabric blended with cashmere, and ribbed textures. Intimissimi (credit: PR abroad)

The Upgraded Mountain

Tabor Winery launches its Har ("Mountain") series for Passover in a new look. The series, featuring nine wines, was relaunched in January 2025 as part of a strategic move focusing the winery on two leading brands.

Or Nidbach, Tabor’s head winemaker: “The climatic and soil diversity in the different areas where our grapes are grown allows us to produce wines with a variety of characteristics. We carefully select grapes from each area based on its optimal qualities for each variety.”

Roi Harel, head of CBC Israel’s wine division: “The new branding of the Har series reflects the winery’s current direction while maintaining our winemaking tradition. Consumers will enjoy the same wines they know—now with a fresh look.”

For the holiday, a festive gift set is being launched containing Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 (dry red) and Chardonnay 2023 (dry white) from the Tabor series, along with two elegant wine glasses. Tabor Winery (credit: TABOR WINERY.)

Chain's Birthday

Say happy birthday to burger brand Shake Shack, celebrating one year in Israel, continuing to deliver experiences to a fanbase that fell in love with its 100% Angus beef burgers, iconic hot dogs, crispy fries, and signature milkshakes. As part of its Israeli operations, Shake Shack partners with local suppliers, producers, and artists, and has developed unique cocktails for the Israeli market in collaboration with R2D, alongside Israel-exclusive dishes like the Spicy Shackmeister Burger, Hi-Heat Sausage, and more.

The cocktail menu was specially crafted by the Israeli team and includes:

Arak Lemonade – Arak, mint, lemon, and red raspberry

Tel Aviv Twist – Vodka, citrus liqueur, elderflower, cucumber, and lime for an urban vibe

Sabres Sunset – Gin, prickly pear, Aperol, and lemon, offering a tropical taste with a Mediterranean twist

For the anniversary, special promotions and celebrations will take place at Shack Dizengoff, where guests can win various prizes, including Shackburgers, Hi-Heat Fries, ice cream desserts, shakes, and more. Shake Shack (credit: My Social)

Israeli CreationFor the first time ever—and for the first time in Israeli production—Mey Eden launches carbonated mineral water. To mark the launch, the product will be sold in a limited edition on the Hamelaket website in a gift set titled “Fine Israeli Creation from the Golan,” featuring boutique products from local Golan Heights producers alongside Mey Eden soda made from the brand’s mineral water, sourced from a spring in southern Golan.

Mey Eden and Hamelaket curated a high-quality gift box featuring carefully chosen boutique producers from the Golan. All are local and high-end, intended to support continued Israeli creativity after a challenging year for businesses in the north.

The set includes: Negohot Apiary honey, Har Odem Winery wine, Hillman Farm olive oil, De Karina boutique chocolate, Aunt Berta jam, and a bottle of Mey Eden soda. Mey Eden and Hamelaket (credit: ELLA WALDMAN)

Good to Know

Sano Sushi launches a thick elasticized tablecloth for folding tables, with elastic at the corners to fit standard folding table sizes. The underside is lined with soft flannel, and the surface has a durable plastic coating to prevent liquid absorption—easy to clean and long-lasting. Available in a classic blue-and-white check print or plain white with a silver runner print in the center.