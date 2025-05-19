Chilled cocktails and a cheese celebration

The White Edition, Elite

The veteran candy company from Strauss is going all out for the White Holiday with a limited, customized, and decadently appropriate edition.

Elite's bright series includes special versions, popular combinations, and delightful comebacks, aiming to satisfy all our white chocolate cravings. Inside, you'll find White Kif-Kef, White Crunch Cow, White Taami, White Pesek Zman, White Memulda, Quarter to Seven White Tortit, White Spread, and also White Tortit Wafers.

These naturally pair with staple hits like the White Cow Chocolate Bar, White Cow with Cookies, Quarter to Seven White, Midnight White, Rice Cakes with White Chocolate, Energy Collection with White Chocolate, White Cookie Pro Snack, and White Tortit.

Pasta Barilla (credit: Barilla)

Pasta, Barilla

The popular Italian brand is celebrating a local Shavuot with a limited edition of special pastas and a standout intriguing launch.

Barilla’s pasta collection (NIS 14.90–19.90) includes shamrock-shaped Trigate Tagliatelle with impressive capabilities, Pianowavy Pasta with Spinach and Classic Tagliatelle in the same box, Shell-Ridged Castellana with great bite, and also Tressina—braided pasta ribbons that hold sauce well and remain pleasantly firm, just as the great Italian god intended. Cream cheese with confit garlic flavor, Strauss (credit: Strauss Studio)

Cream Cheese with Confit Garlic Flavor, Strauss

The upcoming holiday brings a new and interesting addition to Strauss refrigerators.

It’s a 16% fat cream cheese with confit garlic flavor, part of the dairy’s popular Symphony series. The texture is thick as expected, the flavor avoids aggressive garlickiness and sticks to a relatively balanced bitter-sweetness, and the overall feel is, of course, indulgent. A tip from us: One spoonful into your omelet eggs before the frying pan. Cheese blintzes, Brunch & Crunch (credit: Brunch & Crunch)

Cheese Blintzes, Brunch & Crunch

The frozen pastry brand celebrates Shavuot with a series of home-style shortcuts—from freezer to plate.

The Brunch & Crunch collection includes an excellent-for-its-type cheese blintz, Belgian waffle, and sesame pretzel—all without preservatives or food coloring, and with good warming ability to upgrade a spontaneous get-together, the kind that catches you unprepared. Price: NIS 18.90.

Clinking, Kissing Glasses

Recanati Winery

Recanati Winery (credit: EYAL KEREN, OMRI MERON) The excellent winery brings its first fruits to the holiday table, highlighting two joyful bottles.

Marawi 2022 vintage from Recanati’s Atelier (NIS 115) is a dry white wine from ancient vines, representing a distinct move by the winery that values renewal and respect for the local land. The grapes, which formed the basis of Israeli wine already hundreds of years ago at least, aged on the lees in French oak barrels for 12 months, resulting in a citrusy, tangy, and balanced sip.

Rosé 2023 vintage from the winery’s Fresh & Young series (NIS 89) is made from Syrah and Petit Syrah grapes from the Tel Phares vineyards in the Golan Heights. The wine carries strawberry and cherry aromas, with a light and refreshing presence.

Carmel Wineries

Carmel Wineries (credit: via Carmel Wineries) The veteran wine institution celebrates Shavuot with a wide collection and a new spring star.

Gewürztraminer 2023 by Carmel Wineries (NIS 69.90) is a semi-dry white wine from grapes grown and harvested in the Galilee, aged in stainless steel tanks for about three months. It has a golden-greenish hue, balanced acidity, and light, refreshing fruity aromas, along with a label featuring the Persian fallow deer—a deer species that is endangered.