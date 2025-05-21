The promotions and new home products

To mark its golden jubilee, the international premium brand TUMI is launching a festive, luxurious capsule collection in a limited and numbered edition. The collection includes unique sets and items featuring an innovative design and a bright golden hue – Bullion Gold.

The collection offers a unique twist on the classic aluminum design from the 19 Degree series – with a golden and refined interpretation of the brand’s iconic design symbol. "In celebrating TUMI's 50th anniversary, we wanted to create something truly extraordinary," says Victor Sanz, the brand's creative director. "And what could be more symbolic and impressive than giving a new, golden interpretation to our classic 19 Degree design? This collection symbolizes five decades of groundbreaking excellence in design and expertise – and also a clear vision of a future full of innovation and elegance."

What does the collection include?

A luxury, original-design business hard case – NIS 8,695

A carry-on trolley suitcase – NIS 6,950

A hard case for watch collectors and accessory lovers with a passion for precision – NIS 2,830

A feminine and elegant clutch – Minaudière, a refined evening item in a contemporary design – NIS 5,205

Deluxe massage recliner (credit: PR) To mark Good Sleep Month, Aminach is offering Israelis a chance to improve their sleep with a new mattress collection and a 30% discount on a variety of mattresses, along with many deals on bedroom sets and adjustable beds. American Comfort is also joining the celebration with designer sofas, indulgent massage chairs, and a range of products with particularly worthwhile and convenient offers.

Examples of promotions at Aminach:

General mattress for 2,999 NIS instead of NIS 4,280

Scarlett mattress for 4,219 NIS instead of NIS 6,020

Treasure mattress for 5,469 NIS instead of NIS 7,810

At American Comfort: Captain sofa up to 30% off for NIS 14,990 instead of NIS 21,300

Various recliners with up to NIS 1,500 off:

Deluxe massage recliner for NIS 5,990 instead of NIS 6,690

Joy fabric recliner for NIS 3,990 instead of NIS 4,990

Sokolov leather recliner for NIS 4,490 instead of NIS 5,990

CASTRO HOME (credit: MEIDAN MOR ALON) Castro Home, the home design brand from Castro, presents a stylish and practical collection perfect for any outdoor gathering – from beach picnics to fun days in the urban park.

The collection features stylish items focused on sustainability, comfort, style, and accessible prices – so you can enjoy the outdoors easily and with flair.

Designed melamine tableware – durable, easy to clean, eco-friendly, and kid-friendly. Available in summer shades: Grey, baby pink, banana yellow, white, and light blue. Includes sets of plates, bowls, cups, and cutlery.

Fabric bags and baskets – cotton bags with fashionable striped patterns for everyday use or picnics, along with woven wooden baskets with handles to elevate outdoor hosting.

Tablecloths and napkins – chic items that upgrade any picnic: white tablecloth with lemon embroidery, striped tablecloth with fringes, and napkins featuring patterns of strawberries, seashells, lemons, flowers, and more.

Price: From NIS 9.90. Available at all CASTRO HOME stores and online. Hadas Mayim (credit: PR)

Hadas Mayim, one of Israel’s leading companies in developing, producing, and marketing purified water bars, is launching the new Spirit Plus water bar, which combines technological innovation with convenience of use even on Shabbat and holidays – thanks to a mechanical operation system, approved by Badatz Mehadrin and the Institute for Halachic Technology.

The new water bar is compact, stylish, and smart, featuring a meticulous filtration system with a filtration level of one micron. For areas with high lime levels, the company offers specialized filtration solutions that fully address the issue.

The device includes numerous features: Advanced touch screen, energy-saving mechanism, child-safe hot water tap, Reboil button for reheating, direct water line connection, automatic refill function, quiet cooling system, unique heating surface, stainless steel containers, external heating element to prevent water contact, and high-quality filters to maintain taste and clarity.

Price: The Spirit Plus water bar is sold to consumers at NIS 2,390. Available at leading appliance chains, duty free, or directly from the Hadas Mayim order center. ROOTS SOLAR (credit: PR)

Just before summer: The global sound brand House of Marley, founded by Bob Marley’s sons and with its only physical store in the world located in Israel, is launching an exciting new mini speaker collection that delivers high-quality audio for trips, balconies, the beach, the pool, and outdoor hangouts. The new collection was created following tens of thousands of requests from loyal customers worldwide who already enjoy the brand’s large designer speakers and were seeking a lighter, more portable alternative.

Marley's ROOTS and ROOTS SOLAR speakers won the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD in the product design category. The event, one of the most important globally, was held in Berlin with international judges selecting the speakers from thousands of entries from over 50 countries.

The entire speaker collection is based on Bluetooth 5.3 technology, making it easy to connect to computers, smartphones, TVs, and any music-playing device. One of the speakers is solar-powered and charges via sunlight. All offer fast charging, can be paired with additional speakers, and two of them include a built-in bottle opener – perfect for outdoor fun.

Material quality, like all Marley collections, consists of 100% recycled and premium materials, all water- and dust-resistant.

You can find the collection models here. KENWOOD (credit: PR)

The international brand KENWOOD, by Brimag, is launching a festive promotion for Shavuot, offering:

Purchase one of the participating KENWOOD mixer models and receive a high-quality food chopper worth NIS 229 as a gift.

Promotion valid from 11.05.25 to 30.05.25. Available at Traklin Electric chain stores, select electrical retail chains, and authorized e-commerce websites. IKEA (credit: PR)

Shavuot is approaching, and the key to a successful holiday starts with tableware and hosting. IKEA offers a variety of products for hosting Shavuot, including serving items, cookware, and bakeware in a clean and festive holiday design.

ENTUSIASM 4-piece plate set: NIS 59

FÄRGKLAR 18-piece dinnerware set: NIS 169

KLIPPAKLEJA plate pair: NIS 29

Bamboo tray: NIS 79

Bamboo bowl: NIS 49

Cutting board: NIS 35

SNUDDA rotating tray: NIS 59

STOCKHOLM tray: NIS 45

Two-tier serving stand: NIS 95

Serving bowl: NIS 59

Cutting board: NIS 15

Serving stand/cutting board combo: NIS 69

Three-tier serving stand: NIS 69

Wooden cutting board: NIS 95

Stainless steel serving plate: NIS 39

Serving plate: NIS 35

Pie pan: NIS 39

Set of 6 champagne glasses: NIS 29

Jar with spigot: NIS 125

Woven napkin holder: NIS 29

Woven placemat: NIS 19

Set of 5 candles: NIS 35

Vardinon's “Lilo & Stitch” capsule collection (credit: Milom Geller Productions) Summer is in the air, and just in time for the upcoming release of Disney’s new animated hit “Lilo & Stitch,” Vardinon and Naaman are launching a festive and colorful capsule line – a refreshing tribute to one of the most beloved and iconic characters.

The capsule collection, exclusive to the leading lifestyle brands from the Extra Retail Group, is inspired by the tropical and free-spirited worlds of the film and brings with it a summery, light, and playful atmosphere – just as Stitch would.

All items in the collection are original Disney products, created in official collaboration with the brand.

Vardinon has placed a strong emphasis on the perfect sleep and leisure experience for children: Soft 100% cotton reversible bedding sets with stunning panel prints, lightweight summer blankets in various textures – including a quilted blanket with a large Stitch and Lilo figure, and a classic pique blanket with repeating patterns of Stitch and Angel. The collection also includes robes and towels made of high-quality fabrics in adorable designs suitable for summer mornings, poolside fun, or relaxed evenings at home.

Naaman is also joining the celebration with double-walled glass drinking cups, decorated with playful illustrations of Stitch and humorous captions – turning every family meal into a little celebration. The glasses are available in four different designs and will be sold at a special launch price of just NIS 19.90 (instead of NIS 59.90).

Gil Gershon, Head of Marketing and E-commerce at the Naaman and Vardinon division, says: “Kids deserve not only exciting designs – but also uncompromising quality. At Vardinon, we ensure that children’s bedding is made from 100% cotton – safe for sensitive skin and suitable for all seasons. We emphasize wellness values, improving sleep quality, and creating a healthy, pleasant home environment. That’s why we ensure every product, especially in our kids and baby collections, meets strict international standards, maintaining high levels of comfort, softness, and reliable quality.”

For the launch, NV CLUB members and new subscribers will receive 40% off Vardinon’s capsule products when purchasing 2 items or more.

Available at Naaman and Vardinon stores and online. Valid until 8.6.25 and/or while supplies last. No double discounts. Etzmaleh (credit: PR)

The children's and youth furniture chain Etzmaleh is launching a new category on its website and in stores under the name "Basic Special Price," offering products from its basic collection at especially attractive prices. At the same time, the chain is expanding its product range and introducing a variety of new furniture and accessories.

Among the newly launched products: The "Moon" upholstered bed with a rounded headboard made of sandwich wood and boucle upholstery, the "Alma" white desk with four side drawers and gold-colored handles, the "Emily" vanity table with a transparent plexiglass surface to protect the table, and a Montessori-style organization corner with a child-height mirror, accessory shelf, and low stool.