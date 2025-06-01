Brand news: Hot on the beach and who made a comeback?

Hot Summer

Just when we thought there was nothing new under the sun in swimwear, the new swimwear line from lingerie brand Jack Kuba lands and changes the game — with cuts that flirt with the sun and an unapologetic touch, there's no doubt the beach is about to become one very hot runway.

The collection includes stylish and colorful pieces. The swimwear and shaping line proves that contouring and comfort go hand in hand. The innovative fabric—patented and exclusive to the brand—shapes the body three times more than regular fabric. The collection is available in a range of styles: straight straps, strapless, one-shoulder, halter necklines, and in colors like green, orange, red, purple, and prints including leopard, floral, geometric, and more.

Glam: A new collection that aligns with leading global trends, full of glam designs including strapless bikinis with ties, one-piece swimsuits with cut-outs, halter cuts, and deep necklines in shades of blue-green, red, orange, and terra cotta, tropical prints, leopard, stripes, geometric, and abstract sea-and-wave-inspired patterns.

For a perfect total look, there are pareos, caftans, kimonos, beach dresses, beach pants, and more — made from light, soft-touch fabrics. The accessories collection includes designer bags, trendy hats, luxurious beach towels, and more, all in trendy designs and uncompromising quality. Hot summer (credit: PR abroad)

Shining in the Sun

And if you're heading to the beach or pool, French skincare brand Nuxe, based on naturally derived ingredients, launches NUXE Sun Oil Gold SPF 50 — a golden tanning oil with high protection for face and body. The oil protects the skin from UVA + UVB rays and blue light, gives the skin a glowing and radiant appearance with a subtle shimmer, and is suitable for all skin types. The formula is water-resistant, the ingredients are not tested on animals, and the bottle is equipped with a pump for convenient use. Nuxe (credit: PR abroad)

Scandalous Scent

Scandal — the scandalous fragrance series from French fashion icon Jean Paul Gaultier — introduces Scandal Pour Homme Intense, a men's perfume that takes you on a passionate adventure with a wild—almost animalistic—and unrestrained scent that leaves behind an addictive, masculine signature. The fragrance is aromatic-woody-leathery, with clary sage, blazing vetiver, and rich leather notes.

For women, Scandal Intense is launched — a perfume that offers an express journey into passion with a provocative, bold, and highly addictive scent. It's a floral-amber fragrance with notes of ylang-ylang, sweet vanilla, and spicy cardamom. The purple bottle is topped with a cap in the shape of legs raised in the air wearing sexy heels. Jean Paul Gaultier (credit: PR abroad)

The Best There Is

Say goodbye to watches: the No One Better group, owned by businesswoman Nicole Raidman, launches a global lifestyle brand based on a boundary-breaking vision and the strong belief that everyone deserves the very best.

Raidman, who in recent years has led international projects in various fields, built the new brand on principles of revolutionary innovation, uncompromising quality, respectful design, accessible luxury, and a deep commitment to sustainability.

Raidman said that No One Better redefines the concept of luxury with a fresh perspective, breaking the notion that uncompromising quality is reserved only for the elite, offering high-level products in innovative designs, quality materials, and prices that allow everyone to enjoy them.

After six years of development, planning, research, and production in France, the U.S., Israel, Japan, Switzerland, China, and Italy, the first collection in the resort category will launch this coming Sunday. It includes dozens of cuts, colors, materials, and sizes, all adhering to haute couture production standards. The collection combines aesthetics, comfort, and advanced technology and includes bags and accessories.

The brand respects and protects animals and the planet — all products are vegan. The brand was created to lead—not follow—and to set new standards—not cling to old ones. During 2025/26, sales points and flagship stores will open in Paris, London, Mykonos, Saint-Tropez, Monaco, Miami, and more.

Liora Ofer: "After being introduced to the new international brand No One Better owned by Ms. Raidman, a world-first pop-up shop will open in June. Ramat Aviv Mall, which hosts the finest international luxury brands, will be delighted to host this high-quality and surprising brand tailored to Ramat Aviv’s customers." No One Better (credit: Almog Gabay)

The Age Trick

Inspired by groundbreaking research on skin immunity, Japanese skincare brand Shiseido launches Ultimune 4.0 — a powerful serum suited for all ages and skin types that proves chronological age is no longer a limiting factor. T memory cells can recognize and eliminate aging cells.

At the heart of the new formula is Power Fermented Camellia+™ — a unique, exclusive ingredient derived from a rare camellia flower. Through a fermentation process, the ingredient boosts amino acid content by 3.4 times, activates T memory cells, and speeds up the elimination of aging cells.

The serum contains 91% naturally derived ingredients, floral, leaf, and seed extracts. The new Imugeneration Red™ technology combines Shiseido’s breakthrough discoveries to enhance skin’s immunity, promote intensive regeneration, and slow signs of aging: uneven tone, loss of radiance, wrinkles, fine lines, loss of firmness and elasticity, and roughness. Shiseido (credit: PR abroad)

A Beauty Breakthrough

Global makeup brand M·A·C launches its major breakthrough in mascara technology: M·A·C Stack Elevated — a mascara that gently coats and nourishes every lash, thanks to a buildable new formula made with 91% natural ingredients and enriched with argan oil.

The mascara delivers 165% more lift, separation, and lash length instantly. It features a dual-sided brush with a precise, curved tip that reaches every lash — even the shortest — and lifts and adds volume without clumping.

Also from the brand: Dazzleshadow eyeshadows get a new twist, transforming into magnetic shimmer in one swipe. The stick shadows have a metallic finish with a creamy-silky texture that lasts, offering versatile and creative use.

Available in 8 bold shades with strong pigments that blend easily onto the eyelid and stay put for up to 12 hours without fading, smudging, or settling into fine lines. M.A.C (credit: PR abroad)

Pistachio on the Go

Nespresso kicks off the summer with a limited edition of unique coffee blends designed for iced coffee — with machines, milk frothers, and accessories in summer colors, created to match the urban lifestyle and coffee on the go.

For the Vertuo machine, launched blends include pistachio-vanilla iced coffee, coconut iced coffee with vanilla notes, Active from the Coffee+ series with almond and vanilla flavor plus vitamin B6, and Ice Laggero iced blend.

For the Original machine, launched blends include pistachio-vanilla iced coffee, Freddo Delicato iced coffee blend, Freddo Intenso iced coffee blend, and coconut-vanilla iced coffee blend.

To complete the celebration, limited-edition summer accessories are launched in pastel tones, including a Vertuo Pop machine in pistachio green, an Aeroccino3 milk frother in pastel pink, a to-go tumbler and pistachio green ice trays, a yellow to-go cup, and a chic cooler bag. Nespresso (credit: PR)

Hair Rescue

Stuck with oily hair and roots screaming for help? The coveted dry shampoo brand Batiste launches Hint of Color—a dry shampoo with a touch of color, tailored to match your hair shade. The shampoo provides a fresh and voluminous feel, with a formula that includes subtle pigments in blonde, light brown, and dark brown tones—just pick your match. It offers light coverage for white roots, a uniform hair color, a lively appearance, and a delicate, refreshing scent. Sulfate-free, also suitable for chemically straightened hair. Batiste (credit: PR abroad)

Enriched Moisturizers

Dr. Fischer's Professional line is renewing itself with a series of advanced formula moisturizing creams enriched with oils and flower extracts, for healthy-looking, vibrant, shiny, and touchably soft hair with a wonderful fragrance.

The line includes:

Silky – 3-in-1 moisturizing cream for normal hair, contains almond oil, rose extract, vitamin E, and provitamin B5.

Curly – 3-in-1 moisturizing cream for curly hair: Hydration, styling, and anti-frizz. Prevents dryness and frizz with a formula that combines jasmine and magnolia extracts, vitamin E, and provitamin B5.

Repair – 3-in-1 moisturizing cream for dry, dyed, and damaged hair: Hydration, styling, and nourishment. The formula includes henna extract, argan oil, vitamin E, and provitamin B5 to help restore dry hair.

Dr. Fischer (credit: Yael Han) Pasta Party

The Italian brand Barilla launches a limited edition series for the Shavuot holiday, including 4 types of durum wheat pasta, each shape specially created to perfectly hold sauces.

The limited edition features a new shape—Trescina pasta, braided strips that maintain an al dente texture, and Trigate pasta in a delicate clover shape; Foglie Piano pasta, combining tagliatelle and spinach; and Castellane pasta, delicate shell-shaped pasta with small grooves that allow the sauce to seep inside.

Alongside the variety of pastas, the brand offers pasta sauces based on Italian recipes and ingredients such as cooked tomatoes, herbs, and vegetables, including: Pomodoro tomato sauce, Basil sauce, Spicy sauce, Tuscany sauce, and more. Barilla (credit: PR)

Cheeses for Shavuot

For Shavuot, Gad Dairies launches an upgraded version of its popular sauce series Gad & Meed—new, richer, and tastier recipes, larger 250 ml packaging, and a fresh design.

The new sauces are made from Gad’s cheeses and include 4 flavors:

Rosa Mascarpone – tomato sauce combined with delicate mascarpone cheese

Cacio e Pepe – rich sauce with Italian pecorino cheese and crushed black pepper

Mac and Cheese – creamy sauce with English cheddar, mozzarella, and Grana Padano

Alfredo Parmesan – creamy ricotta sauce with leek and Grana Padano

Gad Dairies and Wolt Market join forces to reintroduce a pampering limited-edition cheese box, including a premium selection of cheeses: Grated Grana Padano, sliced Manchego, natural New York cream cheese 30%, delicate ricotta cream, Halloumi cheese, salty Italian butter, and Alfredo Parmesan sauce from the new Gad & Miyad line. The box comes with a branded cheese knife. If you're craving the box, you can easily order it through the Wolt Market app. Gad Dairies (credit: PR)

White Celebration

Elite by Strauss launches a white chocolate celebration with special editions of chocolate bars and pastries in a limited edition, beloved products returning to shelves, and surprising new items—a delicious experience for white chocolate lovers.

Rising demand and nostalgia led Elite to launch the White Celebration—a move that puts white chocolate in the spotlight and offers consumers a white chocolate experience across a variety of products. Classic combinations shine alongside beloved candies making a comeback by popular demand.

Among the products: White Kif-Kef, White Para Crunch, White Taami, White Pesek Zman, White Memulda, Quarter to Seven White Tortit, White Mamrahit spread, and White Tortit Wafers. Joining them are existing products: White Para chocolate bar, White Para Cookies chocolate, Quarter to Seven White, Until Midnight White, rice cakes with white chocolate, Energy bundle with white chocolate, White Cookie Pro bar, and White Tortit.