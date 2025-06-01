Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand Is finally coming to Sephora

Hailey Bieber’s minimalist makeup and skincare brand, Rhode, became a hit with beauty enthusiasts from the moment it launched—and so did the lightning-fast online sell-outs every time a new product was released. It has now been revealed that the brand, founded by the model and influencer, is expanding into physical stores in partnership with the Sephora retail chain.

The beauty retailer, known for driving women into a frenzy as soon as they arrive at its stores, confirmed the new collaboration in an announcement post on the company’s official Instagram account, in a collab with Rhode: “We’re more than excited to share with you that Rhode’s hybrid skincare and makeup collections are coming to Sephora this fall. From day one, it was our dream to bring effective, targeted skincare and beauty essentials to as many people as possible,” the post said, while Bieber’s business team added: “We’re so happy to be partnering with Sephora to help us bring the world of Rhode to more people and expand our global community.”

So, when is all this goodness happening? The brand—mainly known for its lip products and toner beloved by consumers—will arrive in Sephora stores across the U.S. and Canada this fall, while the U.K. launch is expected at the end of 2025. Until now, Rhode operated solely as a direct-to-consumer brand, leveraging Hailey’s celebrity status and social media influence to build a loyal Gen Z customer base. The admired it-girl knew how to leverage it all at the right moment, turning her brand into one of the biggest and best-selling beauty brands of the moment. This is thanks to its excellent formulas—and her good name—and with this hot news, it looks like profits are about to multiply exponentially.

Rhode has experimented with activations and temporary pop-up shops—one such event took place in London late last year and drew long lines outside the store daily. But it seems that the brand’s limited supply, which was outpaced by massive demand, only increased the desire for its products.