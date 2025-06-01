Bought tickets for a major game? Here's how to protect yourself from financial loss

Sports fans in Israel have long moved past just watching games on TV. In recent years, we've seen a growing wave of fans traveling abroad specifically for decisive matches in the Champions League, the Europa League, the EuroLeague Final Four, basketball playoff games, or a glamorous Spanish El Clásico. Entire families purchase expensive tickets costing thousands of shekels, book flights and hotels months in advance—for an event that could become a once-in-a-lifetime sports experience.

Even for a parent traveling with a child, the expense can easily reach thousands or even tens of thousands of shekels. And with rising prices for flights, tickets, and hotels, it’s become a true luxury item. However, unlike buying a TV or taking a vacation in Israel, this purchase comes with a number of risks that must be considered. Since the beginning and continuation of the war, and against the backdrop of the security situation, these risks have become a reality that is worth preparing for even at the stage of deciding on the trip.

The war, reserve duty call-ups, threats, and waves of antisemitism affecting Israelis and Jews abroad are all unpredictable and create a situation where you might easily find yourself stuck with an expensive game ticket you can’t use. And the financial loss in this case is twofold—both because of the amount spent and the sense of missed opportunity.

So how can you protect yourself? Here are a few simple principles. First, when it comes to such a costly product, it’s best to buy and conduct all dealings only with reliable entities. If you’re putting the trip together yourself, it’s crucial that your game tickets, hotel, and flight are purchased solely from authorized and trustworthy sources. Make sure there is customer service, that there is a clear cancellation policy, and if possible—that the website or provider offers a refund guarantee in the event of cancellation or change. Mor Papkin (credit: Ayala Barak)

It’s important to remember that even if things seem calm at the time of booking and there is no threat to the trip, everything can change quickly. That’s why the recommendation is—even when buying tickets to sports events—don’t forget to read the fine print before purchasing, and look for information about options to change names, partial refunds, or future credit. Sometimes a small additional fee will give you more flexible cancellation options.

My recommendation is to treat the purchase as an investment that needs protection. When we buy an expensive device or technological product, we usually add insurance or a warranty. The same should apply when purchasing an expensive ticket to an event abroad. Especially when it’s a one-time event that won’t repeat itself.

Another option that’s gaining popularity during these uncertain times is the ability to add dedicated insurance, available in the insurance market, which covers the entire trip (flight, hotel, and tickets) with the option to cancel for any reason up to 6 hours before departure. This is a relatively small additional cost that provides peace of mind and the ability to control the situation. For example, if you're called up for reserve duty, if a medical issue arises, or if you decide it’s not the right time to travel to a certain destination for various reasons, you can cancel and receive 80% of your loss back. It’s a solution that allows customers to take control and not depend on external factors.

Ultimately, even in the field of sports tourism, smart consumer behavior isn’t just about comparing prices—it’s also about being prepared for unexpected scenarios. Especially in a time of uncertainty, it’s worth viewing a football game ticket not just as an experience—but as a valuable product that’s worth protecting.

The author is the CEO of Trip Guaranty