Surrenders, indulgences, corruptions: We tasted what's new on the shelves

Ice Cream Balls and Cookie Dough, Yango Deli

The high-energy delivery company is bringing another hit from London to Israel—regal and decadent all at once.

These are ice cream balls and cookie dough from Doughlicious, arriving at your home thanks to Yango Deli. The combination is classic, of course, and the execution immediately eliminates any doubt—real ice cream, wrapped in one of the sweetest and most dangerous traps known to man.

The flavor range offers (for now—over in Britain, they’re really going wild) cookie dough with parve vanilla ice cream, parve chocolate truffle, cookie dough with salty popcorn ice cream, and also a bake-ready version of cookie dough in salted caramel, chocolate chip, and blondie flavors. Theoretically, it's for home baking. In practice, it’s unlikely to make it to the oven. Price: NIS 34.90 for a six-pack.

Flavored sodas and sparkling drinks, Nordic Mist (credit: Nordic Mist)

Flavored Sodas and Sparkling Drinks, Nordic Mist

The excellent brand from Coca-Cola Israel is expanding its shelf space and offerings with a diverse and intriguing series.

The Nørdic Mist cans include sodas in lemon and apple-mint flavors, and sparkling drinks in lemonade, apple-peach, zero peach, and zero fruit and lemongrass. They come in 250ml four-packs and meet the brand’s original launch standards. That is, present bubbles, good and noticeable flavors, but less artificial than usual, and a subtle sweetness that allows them to blend wonderfully as part of a summer cocktail. Halva, coconut, and hazelnut balls, Dani and Galit (credit: SHANI HALEVI)

Halva, Coconut, and Hazelnut Balls, Dani and Galit

The veteran baking brand is expanding its shelves and offerings with a new snack and a promise of healthy decadence. Yes, here it works together.

Dani and Galit's halva-coconut-hazelnut balls are actually vegan no-bake cookies, with no added sugar and gluten-free, sweetened with Sweetango. The sweetness is balanced and non-overpowering, the texture is successful, and that sweet corner we need at certain hours of the day (or all of them, really) is nicely closed here with a good feeling of "just one ball is enough." Price: NIS 26–29 for a 230g pack. Cream rolls protein bars, Today (credit: Today)

Cream Rolls Protein Bars, Today

The successful brand from Schestowitz isn’t slowing down and is adding Cream Rolls products to its shelves—a decadent series that doesn’t forget its main purpose.

Today’s new protein bars feature, as their name suggests, a creamy center and a coating of milk chocolate. They come in two flavors—a solid triple chocolate and an even more indulgent banana-toffee—with a ratio of 21 grams of protein to about 200 calories, and no added sugar. Price: NIS 13.90.