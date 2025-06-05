Is it recommended to combine cucumber and tomato in a salad? Dr. Maya Rosman surprises

The rumor that has spread across social media claiming it’s not advisable to combine tomato and cucumber is simply not scientifically based. The main claim is that cucumber contains an enzyme called ascorbate oxidase, which supposedly “breaks down” the vitamin C in the tomato. In practice, even if there is a negligible reduction in the amount of the vitamin – it is very minor and may be relevant only if the mixture sits for a long time (for example, in a pre-made salad for a buffet). In a fresh mix served immediately – the effect is meaningless.

And not only is there no reason to avoid it – it's actually a wonderful nutritional combination: tomato provides lycopene (a powerful antioxidant), and cucumber adds fiber, fluids, and freshness. Together, they form a perfect base for a refreshing, low-calorie salad rich in benefits.

The Benefits of Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a rich and diverse nutritional source, providing plenty of essential components for health. Among other things, they contain significant amounts of vitamin C, lycopene, and dietary fiber.

Vitamin C

A medium tomato provides about 20% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C, an important antioxidant that helps strengthen the immune system, aids iron absorption, and supports skin health.

Lycopene

Lycopene is a carotenoid responsible for the red color of the tomato and is considered a powerful antioxidant. Studies suggest that lycopene may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, prostate cancer, and other chronic conditions. Numerous nutritional benefits (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Dietary Fiber

Tomatoes contain dietary fiber, which contributes to a feeling of fullness, balances blood sugar levels, and supports digestive system health.

The Effect of Cooking on Lycopene Availability

Lycopene in fresh tomatoes is mainly in its trans form, which the body has more difficulty absorbing. Cooking processes, such as heating or processing into crushed tomatoes, convert some of the lycopene into a form that is better absorbed by the body. In addition, and this is very important – heating tomatoes breaks down cell walls and releases the lycopene, increasing its bioavailability.

A study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that consuming cooked tomatoes with olive oil increased lycopene levels in the blood by 82%, compared to only a 15% increase when consuming cooked tomatoes without oil.

Another review worth highlighting from Advances in Nutrition emphasized that lycopene availability is higher in cooked or processed tomatoes, especially when consumed with dietary fat, such as olive oil.

The Benefits of Cucumber

Cucumber may seem like a basic and light vegetable, but it actually has fairly impressive nutritional value. More than 95% of its weight is water, making it a natural choice for refreshment and hydration – especially on hot days or after physical activity.

Beyond fluids, it provides a small but significant amount of vitamins and minerals: vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, magnesium, folic acid, and antioxidants from the flavonoid family, which are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity in the body. Additionally, cucumber contains a bit of dietary fiber that contributes to a feeling of fullness, helps balance blood sugar levels, and supports digestive system health. Great on hot days (credit: Nilafaradilla, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Should You Eat Them Together?

Eating tomato together with a water-rich vegetable like cucumber not only isn’t harmful – it may actually be beneficial, including for oral health. Tomato, due to its natural acidity (pH of about 4.3), can cause a mild tingling sensation in the mouth or even slight erosion of tooth enamel in people with tooth or gum sensitivity when consumed in large quantities or frequently. When tomato is combined with a water-rich vegetable like cucumber – which contains about 95% water and has a neutral acidity level – a natural balance is created in the mouth: the fluids in the cucumber dilute the acidity level, rinse the oral cavity, and help neutralize the pH.

The result is a reduced risk of enamel damage, as well as a refreshing feeling and easier digestion.

Beyond that, this combination also contributes systemically. A study in Frontiers in Nutrition found that combining vegetables from different families – such as nightshade vegetables (tomato) and water-rich vegetables (cucumber) – may improve antioxidant markers in the plasma, reduce oxidative processes, and support overall cellular protection in the body. The researchers noted that the diversity in nutritional composition – not just a single component – is the key to beneficial effects.

