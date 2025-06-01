Brand news: Ocean-inspired jewelry and fun cakes for Shavuot

Sea and Summer Energy

Jewelry brand Pandora celebrates the refreshing energy, freedom, and light of summer with a new collection inspired by the power of the ocean and its living creatures. The collection tells a summer story filled with sparkling moments, soft waves, and the warm embrace of sun rays, featuring silver and 14-karat gold-plated jewelry inspired by the sun’s natural glow, set with colorful gemstones and beloved hits reimagined with a new design spirit connecting nature and the strength of gold.

A Dream of Freedom Pandora Timeless Collection – Pandora launches its first summer collection with tennis bracelets and bold, vibrant earrings that can be mixed and matched.

Pandora Me – Contemporary and daring designs: A trendy link necklace for endless play with charms, bracelets with "diamond point" texture, and bold earrings.

Pandora Moments – Jewelry inspired by the world of water and the mesmerizing beauty of the ocean, with items that resemble waves, corals, and the sparkle of seawater, featuring stones in turquoise and coral shades.

To Bride or Not to Bride

Lingerie and bra brand Femina launches a bridal and event collection with a variety of solutions for meaningful moments, alongside a capsule collection with classic items in romantic lace, satin, and chiffon for brides or anyone who wants to feel romantic and sexy. Colors include white, pearl, cream vanilla, pastel pink, and pearl-like stones.

Items include: Nightwear for bachelorette parties, the mikveh, and the big day. A strapless satin nightgown that can be removed without ruining makeup or hair. A key part of the collection features shapewear offering contouring solutions for different body areas, with 4 varying firmness levels, invisible panties for tight clothing, no Show panties without seams, for a second-skin look, laser-cut and sealed, bonded panties with laser-cut and bonding technology for those who love to look like they’re wearing nothing but feel secure, and strapless bras – a solution for necklines, in various padding levels.

Irresistible Scents

Spring and summer bring new scents. Here are two perfect ones:

Maison Crivelli, a niche fragrance brand, launches Saffron Secret – a mysterious scent inviting one to embrace the unknown and experience fragrance in an unprecedented and personal way through a new collection of scent secrets. The scent takes you on a mysterious adventure experienced by Thibaud Crivelli, during which he discovered a saffron field wrapped in thick fog. The deep, sensual composition combines comforting saffron with woody warmth, coffee notes, and fresh spices.

Designer Narciso Rodriguez launches Narciso EDP Radiante, a new fragrance for women in the iconic collection based on the emotional impact of scent, wrapping the body in a sense of calm.

Perfumer Aurelien Guichard, who created the fragrance, said his vision was to create a scent like cotton or white cashmere caressing the skin. The fragrance represents a soft touch while preserving the woody scent signature of the Narciso collection – a sensual celebration of musk, lily of the valley, white flowers, carnation, orange blossom, white vetiver, Virginia cedarwood, amber, and musk. For the first time in the collection, the bottle is made of transparent glass.

Let the Sunshine In

For the first time, Italian makeup brand Pupa Milano launches a series of sun protection products, including:

An anti-aging sunscreen cream for the face, neck, and décolletage that reduces oxidative stress, prevents free radical formation, and maintains the skin’s hydro-lipid balance.

A stick sunscreen for the face and delicate areas, including moles, scars, spots, and tattoos, with a transparent, non-glossy finish, ideal for all skin types, with fast absorption and water resistance.

The products contain balanced filters ensuring full protection from UVA and UVB rays, an innovative active ingredient that counters the harmful effects of infrared rays, Vitamin E, and Melastim Tech, which stimulates the skin’s natural melanin production for a fast, intense tan.

The formula respects the marine ecosystem and contains only functional and essential ingredients, free of microplastics and animal derivatives.

French cosmetics company Payot Paris launches the Payot Solaire sun series, including four sun protection products:

SPF 50 face lotion, SPF 50 face and body sunscreen, SPF 50 protection stick, and SPF 30 water spray for face and body.

The new sun products offer especially high protection from all UV rays (UVA and UVB), suitable for all skin types, delivering a multi-sensory experience with pleasant fragrances and textures, even, radiant, and safe tanning without drying the skin. They feature clean, vegan formulas and environmentally friendly packaging.

The series supports the "Coral Planters" campaign, which works to save coral reefs worldwide and promotes ocean conservation.

Straw Stories

Another sign of summer – the Laline chain launches a new, colorful, and fun collection of straw bags and stylish woven bags in various colors, toiletry/makeup bags, soft beach towels, wide-brim straw hats, and reusable drinking cups and bottles for the perfect pool and beach experience. Laline (credit: Saar Pesach)

Adah's Palette

The Israeli makeup brand ADAH, by iconic makeup artist Adah Lazorgan, continues to innovate and excite, and this time it’s a matte palette with 4 perfect shades for day and evening looks, in matte tones – blush, nude, light brown, and dark brown, with a soft and blendable formula. Adah (credit: PR)

The Concealing Stick

The skincare brand Lierac Paris launches an anti-pigmentation stick in a universal shade for targeted treatment of pigmentation and skin imperfections, reducing spots, providing immediate coverage, spot protection, and preventing the appearance of age, sun, acne, and hormonal spots. Fragrance-free, suitable for all skin types – including sensitive skin, with SPF 50 protection. At the heart of the formula: A precise dose of pure vitamin E recommended by dermatologists, a mineral sunscreen filter for high sun protection, and naturally sourced pigments. Lierac Paris (credit: PR abroad)

Ma'afe Ne'eman X Miri Cohen

Ma’afe Ne’eman – one of the leaders in the field of breads, pastries, and desserts in Israel – launches a festive Shavuot collection and, for the first time, a collaboration with social media star, foodie, and content creator Miri Cohen, who created the “Crumb Collection” – a series of crumb cheesecake cakes in new and intriguing flavors.

Additionally, the chain offers an expanded collection of traditional and baked cheesecakes, rich crunches, brioches, various tarts – lemon, strawberry, blueberry, and more – baked cheese rounds, assorted cream bars, cream puffs – some sugar-free – and also bourekas, quiches, and lasagnas.

Mimi Ne’eman Sheikh, one of the owners of Ma’afe Ne’eman: “The Shavuot holiday symbolizes the unity of the people and the celebration of Jewish tradition. This year, we chose to mark the holiday in a meaningful way – a collaboration with Miri Cohen. The fusion between her creativity and our quality and legacy gave birth to a festive, exciting, and especially tasty collection of our beloved crumb cake.” Ma’afe Ne’eman (credit: GIL AVIRAM)

Quality and Tradition

Tabor Winery launches for Shavuot the Tabor series, which includes high-quality wines matching the holiday's character and the tradition of first fruits, featuring wines that express the geographic and climatic uniqueness of Israel’s various growing regions.

Or Nidbach, Head Winemaker: “Tabor’s vineyards are spread across the country and form a mosaic composed of the exceptional richness of Israel’s terroir.”

The wines:

Rosé 2024 – a dry, aromatic, and vibrant rosé wine made from Merlot grapes harvested in the winery’s vineyards in Ramat Sirin. The wine expresses aromas and flavors of fresh strawberries and spring blossoms, characteristic of the Merlot varietal in this region.

White Blend 2023 – a sharp and refreshing dry white wine made from Colombard Blanc and Chenin Blanc varietals – a combination that gives the wine lightness and a fragrant citrus aroma.

The wines represent the winery’s commitment to high-quality Israeli production while emphasizing the unique characteristics of each growing region, in line with the first fruits tradition associated with Shavuot. Tabor Winery (credit: PR)

Delicious for Shavuot

Tivall launches a new series of vegetable sticks in three leading flavors: Sweet potato and carrot, cauliflower, and broccoli. The sticks are crunchy on the outside and full of vegetables on the inside – a tasty and nutritious way to enrich the diet and a source of dietary fiber.

The beloved brand Brunch & Crunch launches a series of handmade frozen baked goods with high-quality bakery and pastry shop flavors, using quality ingredients and free from preservatives and food coloring. The series includes sweet and savory baked goods such as cheese blintzes with a rich real cheese filling, soft and sweet Belgian waffles, and fresh sesame pretzels.

Strauss’s Symphony cheese launches a new flavor – confit garlic, 16% fat – joining last year’s natural-flavored 16% cream cheese Symphony.

Osem Nestlé launches a new edition of baked croutons inspired by world flavors – a popular and growing category. The series includes: Mexican-style croutons, Italian-style croutons, and Mediterranean-style croutons, all with a crispy texture.

Also from Osem Nestlé – a special edition of pudding pie: Strawberry cheesecake pudding pie and lemon cheesecake pudding pie – a refreshing culinary innovation for baking enthusiasts looking to diversify cakes and desserts.

Osem-Nestlé continues its tradition and launches a new Petit Beurre flavor – berry – released in a special holiday edition in a pink color and sweet raspberry flavor, perfect for integrating into various holiday desserts. Delicious for Shavuot (credit: OSEM STUDIO, PR, Strauss Studio)

Produce of the Land

And to conclude the Shavuot celebration at Tnuva – exciting new products. The Piraeus family launches a new spreadable goat cheese; Piraeus Fromage and Piraeus goat yogurt. The Emek family adds Emek Bomba – especially thick slices of Emek cheese, nearly double in thickness, perfect for an indulgent toast.

Sunfrost introduces a new limited-edition veggie blend for quiches, including broccoli, cauliflower, and onion – cut for easy and convenient preparation of a festive and tasty quiche. Also, a blend for purple and white onion quiche – sliced onions for easy and quick preparation of various holiday recipes like quiches and pastries.

At Maadanot, focaccia is launched in a special holiday edition – a pack with 2 focaccias and two spice sachets for seasoning before baking – coarse salt, rosemary, and thyme. Bake for 10 minutes in the oven, and the celebration is in full swing.

Get ready: Puff pastry squares – the beloved product is back on the shelves, 20 ready-to-fill dough squares with your favorite fillings, for a variety of savory and sweet pastries, with minimal kitchen work.

Love fish? Try 100% quality salmon cubes for quick stir-fry in a pan or oven – suitable as a meal or salad topping. Also available – Chongo breaded fish – breaded fish snacks with breadcrumbs, suitable for children.