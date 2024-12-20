WhatsApp continues to innovate: Soon – Direct dialer from the app

One of the annoying problems with WhatsApp is that it "forces" users to add contacts in order to communicate with them. However, a new feature is on its way: After introducing audio and video call options, Meta has begun testing direct dialing from the app to numbers that are not saved in the user's contacts.

According to reports from the U.S., the latest WhatsApp beta version for iPhone includes a new dialer interface that closely resembles Apple's familiar dialer interface. To make a call, the user simply types the phone number, and if the number is registered on WhatsApp, they can dial directly from the app.

The goal of this new feature is to make it easier for users to contact people and businesses without needing to add their numbers to contacts. The dialing is done by clicking the "+" button in the "Calls" tab in the app, where the new dialer interface appears.

WhatsApp. An intense update race (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

This innovation brings WhatsApp a step closer to becoming a full alternative to Apple's phone app. With the release of iOS 18.2 this week, Apple is allowing third-party apps to be set as the default for calls and messages for the first time. Although there are currently no apps that support this feature, it wouldn't be surprising if WhatsApp is among the first to offer it.

In addition to the dialer interface, WhatsApp also announced other upgrades to its calling system this week. The company mentioned that it is working to improve call quality, especially video calls, which will now be in higher resolution. Additionally, WhatsApp now allows users to initiate a call with selected friends from groups, offering more control and flexibility in using the app.

The direct dialing feature is being gradually rolled out to WhatsApp users who have signed up for the app's beta program via the TestFlight app testing system, but it is still unclear when the update will be available to the general public.